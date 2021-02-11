URA’s Ssimbwa names top four UPL favourites

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

URA coach Sam Ssimbwa believes they can push recent back-to-back champions Vipers SC and KCCA all the way in the charge for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) title this season.

Ssimbwa was appearing on NTV Press Box days after losing one of his best players, Saidi Kyeyune, to Sudan’s El Merreikh.

Kyeyune was one of the bright lights in a disappointing Uganda Cranes performance at Chan in Cameroon, scoring two beauties in defeats to Togo and Morocco.

Replacing Kyeyune

“I’m very happy for Saidi, he deserves it,” said Ssimbwa, “But I’m not worried.

“We have many players who will step up. As a country, we have the talent.

“And as URA, we have not been buying players for big money like KCCA and Vipers, and even Express, but we have the players to challenge.”

Midfielders Moses Seruyidde, Brian Nkuubi, Hassan Kalega, Mikidadi Ssenyonga and Ivan Sserubiru form a pool from those expected to step up.

Good run

URA started this season on wrong footing, partly due to missing instrumental players due to Covid, as they drew their first two games.

But they have since picked up, winning the last three including victories over SC Villa and KCCA at Lugogo.

That run saw URA break off for Chan second on the log with 11 points from five matches.

Ssimbwa, however, wants more. “Of course it is early days. We shall begin to see, for example, if UPDF (top by yesterday) can still compete at that level at 10 to 15 games.

Going for it

“Can we win the title? Of course I have my personal targets and URA as a club also have targets.

“And our collective target is to win the league and that is what we are going for.” To do that, URA will have to - at the very least - finish above 13-time Ugandan champions KCCA and reigning kings Vipers.

“We are four title contenders,” offered Ssimbwa, 53, “Us (URA), KCCA, Vipers and Express.

“KCCA have the players and recruit well, same as Vipers. Express also have recruited well and coach Bbosa (Wasswa) is now experienced enough to challenge for the title.”

URA have flattered to deceive since winning their last of their four league titles in the 2011 season, only finishing runners-up in 2013.

But as a league winning coach in 2012 with Express, Ssimbwa has been there and done it.

“What man has done, man can do,” emphasised Ssimbwa, borrowing from the late Jamaican political activist, journalist, entrepreneur, and orator Marcus Garvey’s famous quote.

URA next face Express, which promises to be an exciting date.