URA title pursuit leaves Ondu in a place of bother

Feted. URA coach Sam Timbe and striker Mukwala (R) grabbed another win a day after being crowned February’s best. PHOTO / JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Elvis Senono Denis Bbosa  &  Fred Mwambu

  •  The Tax Collectors won 2-1 with substitute Juma Dada scoring an 83rd minute winner that lifted his side to 38 points after 20 games, one more than the two teams above them Vipers and KCCA, have played so far.

URA continue to refuse to be taken out of this season’s Startimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) title conversation after moving to within five points leaders Vipers following victory over Onduparaka at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje yesterday.

