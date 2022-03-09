URA title pursuit leaves Ondu in a place of bother

URA continue to refuse to be taken out of this season’s Startimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) title conversation after moving to within five points leaders Vipers following victory over Onduparaka at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje yesterday.

The Tax Collectors won 2-1 with substitute Juma Dada scoring an 83rd minute winner that lifted his side to 38 points after 20 games, one more than the two teams above them Vipers and KCCA, have played so far.

First, Steven Mukwala gave URA a 35th minute lead when he latched onto a Vianney Sekajugo header to calmly slot the ball past Onduparaka goalkeeper Michael Kagiri.

The goal was the striker’s 12th of the campaign and is now the joint leading scorer alongside Vipers’ Cesar Manzoki.

But Mansoor Safi equalized three minutes into the second half when his rocket freekick flew past URA goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi from more than 30 yards out.

URA upped the tempo thereafter and were rewarded when Ivan Sserubiri’s left wing cross was guided past Kagiri by Dada to deliver victory that left Onduparaka deeply mired into the relegation scrap.

The Caterpillars remain 12th just above the three teams in the relegation spots with 18 points after 20 games, one more than Mbarara and Bright Stars who are a point and two behind and can leapfrog Onduparaka should they wingheir respective games in hand.

In Jinja, another substitute Charles Musiige scored late to save Express as they fought back to earn a point against Gaddafi.

Express coach James Odoch’s side were trailing just after quarter of an hour when Paul Musamali curled in a brilliant freekick.

The ‘Soldier Boys’ missed a glorious chance to double the lead seven minutes before the break when Umar Kyeyune saw his penalty kick hit the woodwork after Murushid Jjuuko brought down Richard Basangwa.

Forced changes

Coach Odoch was forced to make a double substitution after the hour mark banking on Musiige and Enock Ssebagala for Godfrey Lwesibawa and George Senkaaba.

The gamble paid off with nine minutes remaining when Musiige found ample parking space in the right side of the box unmarked to head in a deep cross from Joseph Akandanwaho.

The result leaves Odoch without a single win since taking over from Wasswa Bbosa on interim basis for the outgoing champions

“We are trying to change the style of player but it takes some time,” Odoch said after the draw. “We lacked some depth in the midfield in the first half but made some substitutions which brought an impact causing the goal but it was a bit late,” he added.