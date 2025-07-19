USA delivers football spectacle, Fifa relieved

NEW JERSEY, USA. Global football body Fifa had never faced a time as tumultuous as the closing spell of Sepp Blatter’s era in 2015.

Heavy test for Fifa

When Gianni Infantino rose to the helm of Fifa the following year, a new dawn was upon global football. He waded through murky waters of Russia and Qatar respectively hosting the 2018 and 2022 editions of the Fifa World Cup tournaments.

By the end of that, Fifa was cleansed and reborn, in a big way. It was a pile of calculated steps by the Swiss-Italian Infantino.

But while he has faced criticism over varying aspects of the world’s most popular sport, Infantino and his administration had never been pushed as much as it came to scrutiny over the revamp of the Fifa Club World Cup.

The showpiece which was started 25 years ago was redesigned to host 32 teams over 63 matches, a significant elevation from just seven matches in one city with only continental club winners and a host country team.

To offer a proper dress rehearsal for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, the United States of America (USA) was chosen as the host of the new-look Club World Cup.

Uncertainties, pressure in the USA

In the USA, football is called soccer and it’s not amongst the top most popular disciplines. Basketball with the NBA, baseball with Major League Baseball (MLB), American football and ice hockey attract more attention in this country.

So there was inevitable skepticism over a new format of the tournament as well as its host. Fifa, Infantino personally and his allies were into a pressure cooker before and at the start of this tournament when Egypt’s Al Ahly drew goalless with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 14.

However, 30 days later, when US President Donald Trump in company of Infantino handed over the trophy to Chelsea skipper and defender Reece James following their 3-0 impressive yet surprising victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final inside the packed MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the message had sunk in to the whole world that USA had finally delivered on July 13.

Never before had Fifa under Infantino been tested that much. Not even the pressure and worry of Qatar hosting the World Cup came close.

Going by his updates via Instagram, Infantino had spent several days and made frequent visits to the USA both during former President Joe Biden’s time and when Trump returned to the Oval Office. It paid off, giving Fifa utmost relief last Sunday.

“The golden era of global club football has started… We can say definitely that this Fifa Club World Cup has been a huge, huge, huge success from all different points of view,” said Infantino.

$33m earned per match

“We heard it first, some time ago, even some months ago, some weeks ago, ‘Well, it will never happen’. Well, it did happen, and it happened successfully,” he said.

“We heard, ‘Nobody will come to the games’ and we had, with the final tomorrow, almost two and a half million spectators in the stadiums. This is around 40,000 per match. There is no league in the world, except for the Premier League in England (that) has an average of 40,000 spectators.

We were hearing, ‘No body will broadcast this.’ Well, we concluded a one-of-a-kind revolutionary contract with Dazn allowing the streaming of every single second of every single match in every corner of the world for free.”

Infantino’s tone says it all, they were heavily doubted. “We heard, as well, that financially it would not work, it would be a flop, ‘No body’s interested’. Well, I can say that we generated over $2 billion, almost $2.1 billion revenue. With this competition, for 63 matches, that makes an average of $33 million per match.

There is no other club competition in the world today that comes anywhere close to a value of $33 million per match. So, it is already the most successful club competition in the world, from all different measurements.”

Fifa’s success in the end got its critics, mainly from Europe, distant and silent. The prize money for the Club World Cup set at an unprecedented $1b already shook the core of the Uefa Champions League, which has always been viewed as the premier club football competition in the world.

Čeferin not at final

Nearly all confederation heads attended the Club World Cup final but Fifa vice-president and Uefa head Aleksander Čeferin didn’t show up for the Chelsea - PSG encounter.

Fifa was as well pressured by the sponsorship of $1b by Saudi Arabia’s foreign wealth fund - the Public Investment Fund (Pif) which aided the broadcast of the showpiece, via streaming platform Dazn.

As well, Pif came on board almost the same time Fifa announced unopposed Saudi Arabia would be the hosts of the 2034 Fifa World Cup. Hence, it was one issue after another.

Early kick-offs, fans turn-up

When the Club World Cup tournament kicked-off, USA and Fifa felt the heat after some fixtures had low turnouts. Only 3400 fans watched South African club Mamelodi Sundowns beat Ulsan of South Korea 1-0 in their group opener in Orlando.

Prior, Los Angeles FC’s duel against Chelsea had had images flashed across the internet of vast empty seats inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on June 16. That’s even if 22,000 fans attended.

The organizers were hit about early kick-offs. Few would do to back or understand at that moment, that Fifa was too trying to fit television remotes into the palms of the rest of the world in terms of global broadcast packages and scheduling.

Actually back in 1994, the Fifa World Cup final between eventual winners Brazil and Italy kicked off at 12:30pm local time at the Rose Bowl at Pasadena, Los Angeles in California.

The US west coast is currently three hours behind the east coast. Los Angeles is 10 hours behind Kampala. Boston or New York is seven hours behind Nairobi. Paris is six hours behind the Big Apple.

The line of thought of early kick-offs as well helped Fifa, in a way, to control the numbers in the local communities where matches were being played.

Juventus in Oval Office

PSG’s tournament opener against Atletico Madrid on June 15 in Pasadena was played at noon yet fans got stuck in traffic for hours, some with tickets actually missing out on the action.

The Chelsea-Palmeiras quarterfinal at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is one of the few or, the only match which was played under the lights during this tournament.

Off the field, some bizarre moments tested the tournament’s resolve too. An unexplained appearance by Juventus players at the Oval Office behind Trump speaking about attacking Iran shocked many.

His interaction with Juventus’ players and staff stunned the global football audience more when he asked if a woman could join them to play. Granted, Juventus is nicknamed ‘The Old Lady’.

During the trophy presentation to Chelsea, the crowd inside MetLife booed Trump yet he still waved at it while facing the pavilion.

Trump stuns Chelsea players

Tournament MVP Cole Palmer of Chelsea admitted he was surprised to see that Trump, despite Infantino asking him to step aside for the players’ moment, instead stayed in front of them at the podium as James hoisted the trophy amid delight.

Besides, the heat wave striking the east coast and then thunder storms weighed in a new angle of finger-pointing towards the USA. A delay for two hours in Chelsea’s round of 16 tie against Benfica at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina highlighted that on June 27.

But Fifa held firm and USA worked harder. In some instances, Fifa lowered ticket prices for some encounters and their PR machines got louder.

Fifa announced its first millionth and second millionth fans who had scanned through the gates to watch the matches at the tournament. The introduction of body cameras on referees offered a new dimension to broadcast of matches.

Hey, USA gave its all

Yet, the stadium announcement by referees too on key decisions reversed or apprehended by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology as well quelled doubts in the stands and even for fans watching miles away.

The USA threw all it had to the tournament too. The tournament was advertised and publicized in every way possible across the US.

Messi popped up in several adverts on the Dazn app before kick-off, at halftime, during cooling breaks and even squeeze-backs during substitution moments. Matches were being advertised on the Uber app too.

On streets in Hollywood, Los Angeles or at Times Square in New York, the billboards weren’t showing LeBron James’ face. The status quo was broken.

Faces of Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, Chelsea’s Palmer, Messi, PSG’s Ousmane Dembele took up space on the screens and even atop the yellow cabs.

Where Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Jalen Williams would have been, where movie actor Liam Neeson was, so was an advert of Real Madrid’s next match.

Buffer, 24-minute half-time show

Football in a rare manner took up space normally owned by American sports like baseball, ice hockey, American football or even basketball.

During matches, the football atmosphere felt the touch of American culture. Players’ names were read out one at a time like it happens in other American sports instead of the traditional football model where they walk out of the dressing rooms in a single file per team.

In the closing stages of the tournament, American ring announcer for wrestling and boxing bouts Michael Buffer, aged 80, introduced the teams before kick-off. Actually, the semifinal tie between Real and PSG kicked off 10 minutes late.

The entertainment went a notch higher during the final. Majority have equated it to a Super Bowl experience.

A halftime show midway the Chelsea-PSG match went on for 24 minutes with performances from Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Doja Cat and Tems headlining the act.

PSG players, who were already trailing 3-0 at the break, were seen waiting on for the performances to end. Normally, a halftime break in football lasts 15 minutes.

Cole Palmer (C) collects PSG players.

Right from the first match, global celebrities and top sports icons graced different venues. The list is endless and vast, from Jay Z to NFL legend Tom Brady, ex-football starts Ronaldinho, Ronaldo da Lima, Iker Casillas, Didier Deschamps and more, movie director Spike Lee, former Emir of Qatar Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and the Trump family all showed up.

Nearly 200 goals, Chelsea top

Prior to the final, Palmer and Dembele took to New York City with the trophy and took iconic images with aerial views in the background of the famous Central Park.

And the football eventually spoke too. Jõao Pedro’s strike for Chelsea’s third against PSG meant the tournament wrapped up with 195 goals in 63 goals.

Some European pundits had downplayed the value of the tournament on the global calendar, citing fatigue for players.

Chelsea wrapped up the 2024-2025 season after 15 months, and perhaps they won because coach Italian Enzo Maresca used 47 different players across all competitions.

“I feel that this competition [the Club World Cup] will be as important as or even more important than the Champions League,” Maresca said in the press conference after the final.

“I was lucky enough to be part of a coaching staff [at Manchester City] that won the Champions League three years ago, but this competition [the Club World Cup] features the best clubs in the world. That’s why we value it as much as the Champions League, or perhaps even more. For us, it was a great triumph,” he added.

Chelsea will take a three-week break before they begin a new Premier League season, implying no traditional pre-season for the London club.

Player welfare concerns abound

Yet Manchester City may have been eliminated earlier by Al-Hilal in a dramatic 4-3 scoreline after 120 minutes at the last 16 stage but Pep Guardiola’s charges will play one pre-season outing before the new season starts. This is to allow players to take enough rest.

Players union body Fifpro leader Sergio Marchi said that Fifa “chose to continue increasing its revenue at the expense of the players’ bodies and health”, according to the BBC. This is in the wake of Fifa excluding Fifpro during a key meeting on players’ welfare before the final.

Regardless, PSG’s coach Luis Enrique holds the Club World Cup in high regard too. “This tournament was born out of the need to see who is the best team in the entire world. This is a very high level competition, high stakes. There was another team better at this level. Unfortunately, we didn’t win,” he said.

Infantino has last laugh

The Club World Cup gave away so much into what the USA can do when they stage the Fifa World Cup finals of 48 teams alongside co-hosts Canada and Mexico in 11 months’ time.

“Football is the global sport. It’s the most popular sport in the world, we know that. Now, we can prove it, not just with the (Fifa) World Cup which will take place next year here in the United States, in Canada, and in Mexico, but also with this new competition with the (Fifa) Club World Cup, which really brings together teams, players and fans from all over the world,” added Infantino.

Next year will perhaps be the first time Cristiano Ronaldo will play competitive football in the USA, should his country Portugal qualify. Ronaldo’s face and marketing vibrancy suits the USA space.

Little wonder it was desired to see him partake at the Club World Cup with or without Al-Nassr but he opted to stay with the Saudi Arabian club.

The Trump administration is making tight visa restrictions with long waits, higher visa fees, tighter demands and even sanctions. Uzbekistan, one of the 13 countries already qualified for the World Cup, is already facing visa bans from the USA.

The USA delivered a rare football spectacle and in the end, Fifa and Infantino got the last laugh. A new chapter further awaits.

ROAD TO THE FINAL

CHELSEA

Fluminense 0-2 Chelsea

Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea 4-1 Benfica

Esperance 0-3 Chelsea

Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea

Chelsea 2-0 Los Angeles FC

PSG

PSG 4-0 Real Madrid

PSG 2-0 Bayern

PSG 4-0 Inter Miami

Seattle Sounders 0-2 PSG

PSG 0-1 Botafogo

PSG 4-0 Atletico Madrid

FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP

TOURNAMENT AWARDS

Golden Ball: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Silver Ball: Vitinha (PSG)

Bronze Ball: Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea)

Top Goal Scorer Award: Gonzalo García (Real Madrid)

Golden Glove: Robert Sánchez (Chelsea)

Fifa Young Player Award: Désiré Doué (PSG)

Fifa Fair Play Trophy: Bayern Munich

TOP SCORER CHARTS

4 Goals: Ángel Di María (Benfica), Serhou Guirassy (Dortmund), Gonzalo García (Real Madrid), Marcos Leonardo (Al-Hilal)