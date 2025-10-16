Usama must wear wings of a Venom

Vipers' acquisition of gifted Usama Arafat Kiza is more than just another signing - it is a strategic blow struck against rivals KCCA, and a move that could define the Venoms’ domestic and continental ambitions this season.

Arriving on a three-year contract, Usama becomes the seventh signing in what has been an aggressive transfer window for the Uganda Premier League champions.



This deal stings particularly hard for KCCA fans, coming almost a year after Vipers snatched fan-favourite Allan Okello from Lugogo. Once again, Kitende has poached a prized asset - one of the most creative and exciting young players in Ugandan football.



Huge expectations



Usama, a left-footed right winger, is known for his explosive pace, close control, and eye for goal. Across the past two seasons at KCCA, he tallied 17 goals and 12 assists in 49 appearances, establishing himself as one of the most consistent wide players in the league.

His performances extended to the national stage too - captaining Uganda’s U-20 side to silver at the 2024 All-Africa Games, featuring in the 2025 Chan quarterfinals, and already earning 11 Cranes caps.



Having missed Vipers’ recent 2-0 aggregate Caf Champions League win over Namibia’s African Stars, Usama has now been fully integrated into Ivan Minnaert’s setup and is in line to feature this Sunday against Zambia’s Power Dynamos in the decisive second preliminary round at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.



Slots battle

The move to Kitende, however, comes with immense expectations. Usama is stepping into a squad stacked with attacking depth, especially on the right wing. Club captain Milton Karisa, Odili Chukwuma, and Robin Kane Hney are all firmly established in that space.

It means the former KCCA star must hit the ground running or risk joining the long list of Lugogo talents who failed to make the grade at Vipers - names like Bright Anukani, Tom Masiko, and Muhammad Shaban come to mind.



But Usama is unfazed. “I’m eager to get started, train hard, and make a positive impact for Vipers. The support of the fans, the club’s management, and my teammates will be crucial in making this a successful tenure,” Usama said during his unveiling.



He added; “This is a big chance for me to prove my worth.I came here to win trophies, compete at the highest level, and grow as a player.”



What might ease his transition is the presence of familiar faces. Most notably, Okello, his former teammate at both KCCA and the Cranes, awaits at Kitende. The duo is expected to form a deadly creative axis to feed the likes of Yunus Sentamu and Karisa, while chipping in with goals themselves.



Usama’s journey to Kitende is also a personal redemption arc. After reportedly failing a professional trial in Morocco recently, he returned to KCCA, regrouped, and found a new level of maturity.

His performances earned him this big move - but now the pressure is on to deliver.



With the Caf Champions League group stages within reach, and domestic rivals watching closely, this is Usama’s moment of truth. The stage is set, the challenge is clear - now it’s time to shine.

Usama Arafat at a glance

Name: Usama Arafat Kiza



Date of Birth: June 27, 2004



Position: Winger, forward



Former Clubs: KCCA, Busiro, Kajjansi United, Tigers, CRO

Current Club; Vipers