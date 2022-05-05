USSSA finals was a dream come true for Ndifuna

Ismail Ndifuna grew up playing football on dusty grounds in Busia and hoping it takes him somewhere. Emerging the second top scorer with nine goals behind Oscar Mawa of Gombe SS, at the recently concluded Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) championship in Arua, Ndifuna, commonly known as Keita, is ready for whatever comes his way.

The Senior Four student of Mukono Kings High School, lifted two trophies including triumphs at the district and the regional finals.

The youngster, who was among the most highly scouted, says Shafiq Mudholo, the head coach of Naguru Police Kids Soccer Academy based in Kawuga Mukono, deserves praise for his progress. Ndifuna was recruited from a holiday training camp in Busia in 2017 while he was in Primary Seven at Busia Madibira Primary School and later joined Mukono Kings for his secondary education.

Moving to Mukono gave Ndifuna a chance to experience competitive football. “Being around the kids at the training ground, I learned so much. I was absorbing all the time, watching how people behaved and acted. It helped me train harder,” Ndifuna, the school captain said.

The academy has more than 100 children of all age groups but the most competitive is the U17 which plays in the Mukono District fifth division and Mukono Kings High School. Ndifuna, though, is an exceptional player who is a step higher as he plays for Mbale Garage in the eastern regional league.

He says that he never felt pressure at all because he had grown up in a harsh environment.

Ndifuna, who grew up with his mother, was almost dropping out of school after Primary Seven and being offered a chance to study on a sports bursary taught him to be tough.

“I knew this was an opportunity to become tougher and play to the best of my ability. I had to put in the work,” Ndifuna, who scored 21 goals for the team throughout the qualifying campaign, said. Going to the USSSA finals for the first time, Mukono Kings were overwhelming underdogs yet they went ahead to qualify for the knockouts as second-best in Group D with 17 points, one behind 2019 third-place finishers Standard High Zzana.

IN BRIEF

Name: Ismail Ndifuna

Nickname: Keita

Date of birth: July 15, 2003

Place of Birth: Busia

Parents: Aisha Namusuubo & Muhammad Ndifuna

Position: Forward

THE HAUL

Good Attributes. The biggest achievement for Ndifuna was scoring nine of the 13 goals the team had in eight games yet he is not the main striker.

Roving on the wings, Ndifuna menacingly attacks defenders with speed, tact and accurate sho oting.It was surreal for the youngster being the source of inspiration for the young talented team.