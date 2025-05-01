USSSA football crown up for grabs

The stage is set for an exciting showdown as the nation's top secondary schools lock horns in the annual Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) football tournament.

With reigning champions St Julian School Seeta facing stiff competition, the battle for the coveted title promises to be intense.

Whether St Julian Seeta can defend their crown or will a contender emerges victorious, all eyes will be on the pitch as these U-20 young stars showcase their talent for their schools.

While perennial contenders like record 12-time champions St Mary’s Kitende, Buddo SS (11 titles), Kibuli, Jinja Progressive, Amus College, and Bukedea Comprehensive will command attention, fan favourites Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya, boosted by a wildcard entry, are poised to steal the show.

New faces, same goal

While many top contenders sport a relatively new look this season, the changes at Kitende are particularly noteworthy.

They've brought in Hassan Zungu, the winning coach from Jinja SS in 2017, to lead from the touchline, supported by last year's gold medal winner Michael Kabali, Joackim Mukungu and William Kyeswa.

Despite this fresh dynamic and the limited preparation time, experimentation is not an option for Kitende; they face immediate pressure to win.

This pressure intensified after their zonal title loss to Light SS Seguku, but victory over archrivals Buddo SS in the Wakiso regional final offered a crucial redemption.

“We must respond. Last year Kitende didn’t win and we obviously have that in mind that we have to build a winning team. I’m happy the players’ mentality has shifted and I want them to keep winni9ng,” Zungu said.

Kitende finished third after defeating Bukedea 1-0 in the third-place playoff.Two-time champions Buddo SS appointed experienced coach Richard Malinga as their new head coach.

Malinga was at Amus College last year when they reached the national finals in Masaka, losing to St Julian before triumphing in the East African championships.

Following Amus' brief appointment of Kenyan tactician George Owoko Oduor (who has since returned to Kenya), Malinga and Fahad ‘Brazilian’ Walugembe moved to Buddo SS, where Malinga is optimistic about their prospects.

Yet, that optimism took a hit when Buddo lost to rivals Kitende in the Wakiso final.Kibuli remains unchanged with Recoba Emuron at the helm. The head coach of 11-time champions expressed confidence in his team's potential.

"We have a good team and have had ample time for preparation," said Emuron, who is supported by his eternal assistant Moses Kayemba.

Despite losing several key players, including former captain Reagan Ssembuusi (to Amus), Ashiraf Lukyamuzi, Raphael Masudi (Kyaddondo), Rahuman Katumba (Bukedea), and Aniwar Kayemba (Masaka SS), Emuron is optimistic.

Following a disappointing Round of 32 exit against Jinja SS on penalties last year, he's relying on top scorer Eclas Kawalya (12 goals) to spearhead a turnaround in Ngora.

Having last won the title in 2016, Emuron asserted, “Every year we’re top contenders therefore, our first target is winning the 12th title. Luckily we carry pedigree into this year’s tournament,” he said.

Eastern challenge

The ‘wise men’ from the East will have a big say in this year’s championship.Jinja Progressive, back-to-back winners of the Elite Games, have enough fuel to last. While JIPRA has overcome local rivals Jinja SS, national success has eluded them thus far.

They reached the semifinals last year, where they were scheduled to play St Mary's Kitende. However, due to a petition regarding the use of ineligible players in the quarterfinals, they were eventually disqualified and Amus progressed in their place.

Bukedea Comprehensive, with their significant financial backing and strong performance last year, and Amus College stand out as primary challengers.Since their inaugural tournament in 2016, Amus has steadily risen through the ranks.

While they exited at the group stage in 2022, the following year saw them reach the national semifinals, where they were narrowly defeated by eventual champions Kitende on penalties (5-3).

Their best performance was a place in last year’s final in Masaka where they lost to St Julian.The reigning East African champions are undoubtedly the strongest team in Eastern Uganda, evidenced by their commanding 10-point lead in the Eastern Regional League.

Their hopes of securing the national title rest on the shoulders of key players like Bashir Mansoor, Davis Busuulwa, Matthias Kasadha, Pius Oyirwoth and Seif Hussein."We want the gold medals," said head coach Nimrod Kintu.

"Losing to JIPRA in the Elite Games and reaching the final in Masaka earlier will drive us to achieve a better result this time."Making a thunderous impact in Masaka, Bukedea immediately challenged the existing order, both in their play and their recruitment.

Their squad was bolstered by the arrival of impressive players, including U20 national team member John Kisolo, Hamfrey Oyirwoth, Reagan Ssekisambu, Yusuf Ssebumpenje and former U17 national team captain Elvis Ssekajugo.

They have boosted an already strong team with 11 arrivals adding considerable depth to an already strong team."We learned a lot from our experiences last year, and our performance in the Teso qualifiers proves we're ready for the challenge ahead. We believe in this team, and we're ready to compete,” said Ronald Ssali, the head coach, Bukedea Comprehensive.

Other contenders

While Kampala, Wakiso, Jinja, and Teso remain strong contenders, shifts are possible. Defending champions St Julian face rebuilding after key player departures including forwars, Simon Wanyama and Patrick Ssenkusu, and goalkeeper Anthony Kantagalaro.

According to team manager Swaibu Mbuga; "Rebuilding is painful, but as a team built on the foundation of a top academy (Rays of Grace), we must prove we’re able to attract top players," he said.

But one team that has been on a steady rise is Mpigi Zone champions Kisozi Seed, who narrowly lost to Bukedea in the quarters last year.

Ankole's representatives (St Kagwa Bushenyi, St John Fisher Ibanda, Nyamitanga, Kichwamba) aim to learn, with regional champions St Kagwa Bushenyi being consistent but facing a transitioning zone.

Welden HS's disqualification impacts Ankole, making them underdogs with Ryakasinga CHE and others losing interest.

Western Uganda’s hope lies in Fort Portal SS. The strongest team from Rwenzori region, they have a director, Douglas Kahuma, who is desirous of success. Despite losing 11 and recruiting just five, it underscores their confidence in their talent pool.

USSSA Football Boys Championship

May 5-15, 2025

Host: Ngora High School

Qualified schools

Kampala: Uganda Martyrs Lubaga, Kawempe, Kibuli & Lubiri.

West Nile: Mvara, Comboni Comprehensive & Moyo Star.

Acholi: Bp. Angelo Negri, Lagwai Seed & Kitgum Comprehensive.

Lango: Mentor, Wisdom & Lira TC

Karamoja: Arengesiep & Lotuke Seed.

Teso: Amus, Ngora, Bukedea, Labira Girls & Teso Progressive.

Busoga: Lakeside, Jinja Comprehensive, Jipra & Mt Zion.

Bunyoro: Masindi SS, Kabalega & Panyadoli.

Rwenzori: Fort Portal, Garama & St Leo's Kyegobe.

Ankole: St Kagwa Bushenyi, St John Fisher Ibanda, Nyamitanga & Kichwamba.

Kigezi: St Mary's Rushoroza, St Gerald's & Bp. Comboni Kambuga.

Wakiso: St Mary's Kitende, Buddo, Standard High Zzana, Greenlight & Kyaddondo.

Masaka: Masaka SS, Notre Dame, Wagwa & Kimaanya.

Mpigi: Kisozi Seed, Highway Kiganda, Mumsa, St Lawrence Crown City.

Luweero: Standard High Zzana, Ndejje, Ssaku & Luweero SS.

Mukono: Quality, St Julian, Namagabi & Mehta.

Bugisu: Bugisu HS, Nabumali & Divine College Buyaga.

Sebei: Chemwania.

Champions1

986: Kololo SS

1987: Kololo SS

1988: Kololo SS

1989: Kibuli SS

1990: Kololo SS

1991: Kibuli SS

1992: Kibuli SS

1993: Kibuli SS

1994: Lubiri SS

1995: Kibuli SS

1996: Kibuli SS

1997: St Leo's Kyegobe

1998: Kibuli SS

1999: Old Kampala

2000: Kibuli SS

2001: Ngabo Academy

2002: Nagalama Islamic

2003: Old Kampala

2004: St Mary's Kitende

2005: Kibuli SS

2006: St Mary's Kitende

2007: St Mary's Kitende

2008: St Mary's Kitende

2009: Buddo S.S

2010: Bishop Nankyama

2011: St Mary's Kitende

2012: St Mary's Kitende

2013: St Mary's Kitende

2014: Kibuli SS

2015: St Mary's Kitende

2016: Kibuli SS

2017: Jinja S.S

2018: Buddo SS

2019: St Mary's Kitende

2022: St Mary's Kitende

2023: St Mary's Kitende

2024: St Julian Seeta

Football pitches to be used

Ngora High School (4 pitches)

Kumi University (2 pitches)

St. Aloysius Institute (2 pitches)

BKC Demo Primary School

Ngora Boys Primary School

Ngora Girls' SS