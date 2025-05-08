USSSA Games: Kibuli show intent
It was the perfect start to the day that culminated into an opening ceremony.
Kibuli SS showed early intent by beating St. Mary’s College Kitende 32-29 in their boys' basketball meeting at the ongoing Secondary Schools Sports Ball Games 1 Championships on Tuesday.
They continued their dominance by beating Musana High School 32-6 on Wednesday.
Kibuli won the Tuesday nail-biter played at Amus College in Kachumbala in the last plays of the game but take nothing away from the efforts they showed to control proceedings from the get go.
Fortunately for them, they left enough in their tank to comfortably see off Musana without breaking stride.
But before they could join the rest of the over record high 7,000 participants to officially open the games at Bukedea Comprehensive School's stadium (BCS) with funfair, Kibuli's boys also beat Kiira College Butiki 3-0 in table tennis as they continued to show their dominance in racket games.
Girls' football
At the opening ceremony, BCS managing director Jonas Gumisirize, welcomed top officials including Brother Augustine Mugabo, who represented chief guest and Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Anita Among. Among doubles as proprietor of the hosting school and area Woman Member of Parliament.
Mugabo promised "to convey" Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA)'s "request for increased funding" from government "to the Speaker".
USSSA get Shs7b annually from government but the increased activities even at the international stage and number of participants that, according to president Justus Mugisha, depict how they are "fulfilling our dream of giving every student a chance to participate in sports all the way from district to national level" call for more funding.
To close off the ceremony, BCS beat Gulu High School 2-0 in girls' football owing to goals from Shanita Nassozi and Jeridah Nanyonjo.
But the day belonged to Amus College, who through Ruth Nyakato (3), Faith Akol, Praxicidesi Shivan (both 2), Shafiga Tamisi, Edina Wanda, and Doreen Wandera beat their visitors Gadaffi Integrated 11-0 in Kachumbala.
Day Two Results
Football (Girls)
Group B: King of Kings SS 1-0 Bishop Comboni College Kambuga
Group C: Bubangizi Girls 0-3 St. Mary Magdalene Girls
Group D: Kasheshero Girls 0-4 Nkoma SS
Group E: Uganda Martyrs Lubaga 6-1 Masindi Amy SS
Group F: Moyo Star SS 6-1 Hopeful Future
Group H: St. Noa Girls vs. Katakwi SS
(Katakwi did not turn up)
Group I: Amus College 11-00 Gadaffi Integrated
Group L: Tororo Girls 3-2 Acaba SS
Group M: Kangunga HS 0-0 Restore Leadership
Group P: Kobwin Seed SS 0-1 Highland SS
Rugby (Boys)
Makerere College 34-10 Kiira College Butiki
Ntare 76-7 Chrysalis
Basketball (Boys)
Kibuli SS 32-29 St. Mary’s Kitende
Mengo SS 23-25 St. Michael International
Watoto SS 34-18 Aga Khan
Janan schools 11-39 Masaka SS
Makerere College 25-15 St. Maria Goreti Katende
St. Henry’s Kitovu 16-18 Jinja College
Bugema Adventist 21-43 Nyakasura
St. Mary’s College Rushoroza 32-31 Nabumali High School
Jinja SSS 31-14 Mandela SS
St. Balikudembe 27-33 Seeta ‘A’ level
Seroma CHS 20-27 Merry land HS
St. Augustine Seminary 21-19 Ntare
Kibuli SS 32-6 Musana HS
Buddo SS 34-17 Kisubi SS: 34-17
Basketball (Girls)
Seroma CHS 29-19 Hope SS
St. Mary’s Kitende 36-15 Tororo Girls
Amus College 46-13 Ndejje SS
St. Noa 58-17 Lubiri SS
Iganga SS 28-9 Mpanga SSS
Zana Mixed 13-23 Nabisunsa Girls
Table tennis boys
Namilyango College 3-1 Ntare
Kibuli 3-0 Kiira College Butiki
Mbogo Mixed 3-0 Mpanga SS
Mbogo College 3-0 Jinja College
Seroma 3-0 Nyakasura
St. Michael International 3-0 Mengo SS
Ubuntu 3-0 Bishop SS Mukono
Mbarara HS 3-0 Sacred Heart Mushanga
St. Andrews Sanda 3-0 Seeta Green
Nkoma SS 3-0 King's College Budo
Table tennis (girls)
St. Andrews Sanda 3-1 Iganga SS
Sacred Heart Mushanga 3-0 Mpanga SS
Mbogo Mixed 3-0 Seeta Green
Maryhill 3-0 Elite HS
St. Michael 3-0 Kyebambe Girls
Nkoma SS 3-0 Mengo SS
Trinity College 3-1 Bishop SS Mukono
Caltec Academy 3-0 Seeta A Level