USSSA Games: Kibuli show intent

Kibuli SS showed early intent by beating St. Mary’s College Kitende 32-29 in their boys' basketball meeting at the ongoing Secondary Schools Sports Ball Games 1 Championships on Tuesday.

They continued their dominance by beating Musana High School 32-6 on Wednesday.

Kibuli won the Tuesday nail-biter played at Amus College in Kachumbala in the last plays of the game but take nothing away from the efforts they showed to control proceedings from the get go.

Fortunately for them, they left enough in their tank to comfortably see off Musana without breaking stride.

It was the perfect start to the day that culminated into an opening ceremony. But before they could join the rest of the over record high 7,000 participants to officially open the games at Bukedea Comprehensive School's stadium (BCS) with funfair, Kibuli's boys also beat Kiira College Butiki 3-0 in table tennis as they continued to show their dominance in racket games.

Girls' football

At the opening ceremony, BCS managing director Jonas Gumisirize, welcomed top officials including Brother Augustine Mugabo, who represented chief guest and Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Anita Among. Among doubles as proprietor of the hosting school and area Woman Member of Parliament.

Mugabo promised "to convey" Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA)'s "request for increased funding" from government "to the Speaker".

USSSA get Shs7b annually from government but the increased activities even at the international stage and number of participants that, according to president Justus Mugisha, depict how they are "fulfilling our dream of giving every student a chance to participate in sports all the way from district to national level" call for more funding.

To close off the ceremony, BCS beat Gulu High School 2-0 in girls' football owing to goals from Shanita Nassozi and Jeridah Nanyonjo.

But the day belonged to Amus College, who through Ruth Nyakato (3), Faith Akol, Praxicidesi Shivan (both 2), Shafiga Tamisi, Edina Wanda, and Doreen Wandera beat their visitors Gadaffi Integrated 11-0 in Kachumbala.

Day Two Results

Football (Girls)

Group B: King of Kings SS 1-0 Bishop Comboni College Kambuga

Group C: Bubangizi Girls 0-3 St. Mary Magdalene Girls

Group D: Kasheshero Girls 0-4 Nkoma SS

Group E: Uganda Martyrs Lubaga 6-1 Masindi Amy SS

Group F: Moyo Star SS 6-1 Hopeful Future

Group H: St. Noa Girls vs. Katakwi SS

(Katakwi did not turn up)

Group I: Amus College 11-00 Gadaffi Integrated

Group L: Tororo Girls 3-2 Acaba SS

Group M: Kangunga HS 0-0 Restore Leadership

Group P: Kobwin Seed SS 0-1 Highland SS

Rugby (Boys)

Makerere College 34-10 Kiira College Butiki

Ntare 76-7 Chrysalis

Basketball (Boys)

Kibuli SS 32-29 St. Mary’s Kitende

Mengo SS 23-25 St. Michael International

Watoto SS 34-18 Aga Khan

Janan schools 11-39 Masaka SS

Makerere College 25-15 St. Maria Goreti Katende

St. Henry’s Kitovu 16-18 Jinja College

Bugema Adventist 21-43 Nyakasura

St. Mary’s College Rushoroza 32-31 Nabumali High School

Jinja SSS 31-14 Mandela SS

St. Balikudembe 27-33 Seeta ‘A’ level

Seroma CHS 20-27 Merry land HS

St. Augustine Seminary 21-19 Ntare

Kibuli SS 32-6 Musana HS

Buddo SS 34-17 Kisubi SS: 34-17

Basketball (Girls)

Seroma CHS 29-19 Hope SS

St. Mary’s Kitende 36-15 Tororo Girls

Amus College 46-13 Ndejje SS

St. Noa 58-17 Lubiri SS

Iganga SS 28-9 Mpanga SSS

Zana Mixed 13-23 Nabisunsa Girls

Table tennis boys

Namilyango College 3-1 Ntare

Kibuli 3-0 Kiira College Butiki

Mbogo Mixed 3-0 Mpanga SS

Mbogo College 3-0 Jinja College

Seroma 3-0 Nyakasura

St. Michael International 3-0 Mengo SS

Ubuntu 3-0 Bishop SS Mukono

Mbarara HS 3-0 Sacred Heart Mushanga

St. Andrews Sanda 3-0 Seeta Green

Nkoma SS 3-0 King's College Budo

Table tennis (girls)

St. Andrews Sanda 3-1 Iganga SS

Sacred Heart Mushanga 3-0 Mpanga SS

Mbogo Mixed 3-0 Seeta Green

Maryhill 3-0 Elite HS

St. Michael 3-0 Kyebambe Girls

Nkoma SS 3-0 Mengo SS

Trinity College 3-1 Bishop SS Mukono

Caltec Academy 3-0 Seeta A Level