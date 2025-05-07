USSSA Games: Nabukenya sets early pace

Agnes Nabukenya scored six times as Kawempe Muslim beat Katikamu SDA Nakaseke 10-0 in their pool stage opener at the May 5-14 Secondary School National Ball Games 1 2025 Championship in Bukedea.



The match had been scheduled to be played at Bukedea Comprehensive School but the site was under construction and redevelopment of the playing surface.



It started over an hour late at Boma Grounds as Kawempe had to wait for their opponents to turn up.



Katikamu tried to defend but were eventually broken by a Shadia Nabirye goal in the 15th minute. Cynthia Kirenga doubled the score and the teams broke off 4-0 with the other two goals coming from Nabukenya.



In the second half, Nabukenya who now has eyes set on another top scorer's gong bagged four, Nabirye added another, and Belinda Hope Nabawanuka also got on the scoresheet.



“We are much better when we do the basics right but we will need to work more on athleticism,” one of the coaches AbdulMalik Ddamulira said while Moses Nkata was happy with the start.



Meanwhile, Boni Consilii also beat Newton SS 9-0 and Kibingo beat Koro SS 8-1 in the other high-scoring fixture of the day in groups L and N respectively.



All groups bar B had an opening day fixture and the sides that were involved in Day 1 rested on Wednesday morning ahead of the opening ceremony in the afternoon and are due to resume action on Thursday.



Elsewhere, there was a 54-0 routine wins for Namilyango College in the boys rugby 15s competition at Mbale Rugby Union Grounds in Busamaga while King’s College Budo laboured to a 16-13 win over Jinja SSS.