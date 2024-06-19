USSSA: Girls battle for football bragging rights

Amus College are determined to defend their girls’ football title at the 2024 Fresh Dairy Games that resume on Tuesday and climax Friday at Ndejje University.

The games originally happened in late April but the involvement of the U-17 national women’s team, Teen Cranes, in the age group’s Fifa World Cup Qualifiers led to postponement of girls’ football at the quarter finals stage to allow for preparations.

Some of the sides have even more motivation to prove they are the best in the land.

Immediately after postponement, Amus represented Uganda at the Schools’ World Cup in China where they finished eighth out of 17 sides.

They went to the World Cup as champions of the 2023 Fresh Dairy Games girls’ football competition and defending that honour will be top of the agenda as they meet Sacred Heart SS, Gulu this morning.

Their club side, Byafaayo Queens, was involved in the Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) promotional playoffs held at Standard High School Zzana in Ndejje on Saturday. Their successful promotion to the Super League (FWSL) boosts the school that has most of its players also representing Byafaayo. In fact, they have been camping in Luweero since last week.

Reputations to protect

Elsewhere, the ever growing rivalry between Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga and Kawempe Muslim continues. The sides carry their rivalry from Kampala Division to the FWSL and now meet at the quarter finals with a place in the semis and the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games at stake.

Here UMHS have it all to do as Kawempe will go to Bukedea as FEASSSA defending champions but the latter have also recently had their U-15 girls bag bronze at the Caf African Schools Championships. Some of these girls make the senior school team and will also want to prove themselves.

Rines SS also has a core of its school team representing them at club level. This means that the club’s advancement to the finals of the Fufa Women Cup depicts a strong side that Sheema Girls must double their efforts to beat.

Meanwhile, last year’s stunned finalists St. Noa Girls come with a reputation to protect as they confront Boni Consilii Girls Vocational School from Isingiro.

Fresh Dairy Games – Girls Football

Quarter finals, Ndejje University Bombo

Amus College vs. Sacred Heart Gulu, 9am

Uganda Martyrs Lubaga vs. Kawempe Muslim, 11am

Rines SS vs. Sheema Girls School, 2pm