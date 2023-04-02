USSSA targets cleaner games as road to nationals opens

For the second time in a row, the post-primary schools football tournament will not be held with a headline sponsor after soft drinks company, Coca-Cola, pulled out. But the drama of the biggest youth football tournament never stops.

With the finals scheduled in Fort Portal City in May, the qualifiers have already started picking steam.

In the past, the qualifiers have been chaotic tainted with impersonation and use of overage players.

But last year, during the national finals in Arua, an online registration system was started and its impact could be far reaching.

Justus Mugisha, the president of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) says the system will clean up the previous mess.

But some schools are trying to beat the system by entering non-matching index numbers while other numbers belong to the opposite sex. Other challenges are down to incompetence of the district organising committees.

“We normally have people who forge pass slips but the screening exercise did not have a store. Now we can refer to the system and it has already sorted many people,” Mugisha said, adding that the system has so far enrolled more than 100,000 students.

The costs keep piling up

Schools are already paying through the nose to take part in the games. For the zonals, for instance, a team pays at least Shs1.5m including subscription of Shs350,000, Shs30,000 for utilities, district affiliation fees of Shs250,000 and daily feeding charges of Shs8,000 for each participant on top of overhead costs.

With the new online system aimed at reducing poaching, the costs of acquiring players is set to go even higher. At the moment players have to be released by the USSSA secretariat in Kololo.

It means both schools must sign a consent letter and obtain players legitimately.

Gombe butted

Last year’s losing finalists St Andrew’s Kaggwa Gombe SS have been eliminated from the Kampala District qualifiers for using an ineligible player.

They charged with fielding Polital Alisad Kassaga, who featured for Uganda Martyrs HS Lubaga last year as Alisad Kassaga. It is alleged that the pass slip Kassaga presented was a forgery.

Buddo outsmarts Kitende

The puzzle of Wakiso's best fell in Buddo’s favour, who beat Kitende, the national champions 2-1 at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium on Saturday. This was Buddo’s second district title in a row against the record Wakiso champions.

KCCA youngster Joseph Kizza was first on the scoresheet in the first half before Abdu Nsereko levelled for Kitende early in the second half. As the game was headed for the penalty lottery, Dennis Kisirikko sealed it with five minutes to play.

Simon Mugerwa’s former assistant at Buddo Ronald Lukungu was on the opposite technical bench alongside Dan Male and Edward Golola.

The two finalists will be joined by Royal College Kawempe, Standard High Zzana, London College Nansana and St Julian to the national games.

Quality show intentions

In Buikwe, Quality High School, inspired by former Cranes international William Luwagga Kizito is shaking the tables after qualifying from the district unbeaten. Azerbaijan-based Luwagga is a co-director at the school.

After putting five past hapless Hopeland Najja, they beat hosts Lord’s Meade 1-0 and drew 1-1 with local giants St Andrew’s Lugazi.

Coach Peter Serumaga, who is spearheading the project, says they are still testing the waters.

“This is our first year and hopefully we'll make the best of it,” Serumaga said.

Their final hurdle will be in the zonals in Mukono where the top three teams will qualify for the nationals.