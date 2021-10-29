Varying ambitions as Villa, URA enter fray

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

SC Villa and URA will finally be in action as match-day four of the 2021/2022 season kicks off this afternoon.

The two teams have been missing on the fixture list for varying reasons with URA featuring in the Caf Confederation Cup where they were eliminated by Egyptian side Al Masry.

Record 16-time league champions SC Villa have meanwhile had to meet the minimum Fufa licensing requirements to be reinstated on the fixtures.

Villa’s new Greek coach Petros Koukouras who will be taking charge of his first competitive game at the club believes the situation puts his team at a disadvantage.

“I don’t see it as an advantage. We didn’t know when we were going to play so we were preparing for the matches without playing them.

Our training cycle was not for preseason but for the league so we can’t say we had more time to prepare.

"Police now had already played 3 league matches plus one for the cup and we didn’t have a game for a few weeks now, not even a friendly match as the rest of the teams were competing for the league,” Koukouras noted in the pre-game interview.

He is also not raising expectations with the club having focused on largely recruiting young, unproven players in the off-season.

Competitive sides

“As I said from the unveiling, our target is to create a competitive team and finish as high as possible. We work on a daily basis to create a hard working team that is going to fight for every single game and I believe we have ma some progress in a short period of time,” he added.

The club however also retained some experienced players such as defenders Joseph Nsubuga, Fred Agandu while Gavin Kizito and Kenneth Semakula have also proved capable.

Attacking midfielder Abdallah Salim, largely under-used in the last two seasons could play a prominent role this time round as the club wait for the fitness of Isma Mugulusi.

Their biggest problem remains upfront where they struggled last season with their return of 29 goals in 27 games, the lowest of the top 10 teams.

They play a Police side that has been lethargic thus far and is searching for their first points this season but should welcome back captain Tony Mawejje from injury.

URA on right track

URA meanwhile did not have such goal scoring problems last season but have still enhanced the Steven Mukwala-Cromwell Rwothomio-Shafik Kagimu attack.

The Tax Collectors ensnared left-sided forward Viane Ssekajugo from Wakiso Giants this season.

This is the season the tax collectors believe the long wait to land the league title will come to a halt.

Ssekajugo posted a mixed show in his first outing in the yellow and blue of URA, showing glimpse of potential in the wins of Ethiopian Coffee in the Caf Confederation Cup before putting up a near-no-show against Al Masry of Egypt.

The Covid19 scare that ruled him out of the first leg at St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende is partly to blame.

“I’m just recovering from a setback but gradually getting in shape to hit my top form again.

I want to make my first season with URA memorable and that starts with the UPDF match,” he told Daily Monitor.

He was brought in alongside Livin Kabon, another winger with bags of tricks but yet to hit full potential.

They play a UPDF side that has made an impressive start to the season under coach Brian Ssenyondo getting a point away to Onduparaka and defeating champions Express.

UPL playing today

URA vs UPDF -

Arena of Visions, Bombo

Gaddafi vs Soltilo Bright Stars

Gaddafi Arena, Jinja City

Mbarara City vs Arua Hill

Kakyeka Stadium – Mbarara City

SC Villa vs Police FC

Kavumba Recreation Ground – Wakiso






