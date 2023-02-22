Venomless Vipers

Something is fundamentally wrong with Vipers.Their fangs are too blunt to sting anyone at the moment.For a whooping 450 minutes, the Venoms can't locate the goal posts.

Everyone at Kitende is concerned.The fans' ire and frustration towards new coach Beto Bianchi is bulging by the day and understable.

Some held placards asking him to quit this early while others grudgingly grumbled their way home.

The pressure to deliver is nigh.You can literally touch the anxiety engulfing the club that usually spends big on players.

Management too must be concerned by a fangless side that can't sting a maligned side like Bujumbura FC or Jinja North in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The Caf Champions League blues have spiralled into the StarTimes Uganda Premier League mixed campaign and they were again insipid in the barren draw with Wakiso Giants at St Mary's Stadium-Kitende on Tuesday.

More flaws

The match also brought out another facet of their smouldering impotence - the languid bodies and lack of zeal of the players.

Beleaguered Bianchi recently admitted he is yet to fully comprehend the potential of all his 32 players - and hastily asked for patience.

He was absolutely right. Against the Purple Sharks, they were second rate in possession and 50-50 duels contested for.

One had to constantly be reminded they were watching a club fighting to retain the league crown.

Towards the end, Vipers tried to up the tempo but the two chances created by Yunus Sentamu were reluctantly fluffed by substitutes Desire Tety and Najib Yiga.

Still John Luyinda's Sharks exposed the hosts' game management flaws and should have escaped with three pints at the death had substitute Sharif Kimbowa not been profligate.

Bianchi's first attacking trident choice of Sentamu, Karim Ndugwa and Milton Karisa was awful and toothless which prompted him to throw on Yiga, Tety and Ibrahim Orit who were also equally pedestrian.

With the Congolese legion at Kitende miserably falling short of expectations, the creative burden hangs on playmaker Bright Anukani's shoulders but he too looks overwhelmed by the occasion.

Vipers goal crisis now attracts sterner scrutiny ahead of the must win Caf Champions League tie against Simba (Tanzania) at home on Saturday.

Four-point gap

The faltering in the league left Vipers third on the log with 28 points from 15 matches.That established a four-point gap between them and Morley Byekwaso's leaders KCCA.

Second placed Bul missed a glorious chance to scamper away from Vipers as they were held to a 1-all draw by UPDF at Bombo.

Winger Hillary Onek put Alex Isabirye into the lead on 57 minutes before forward Ezekiel Katende levelled for the Soldiers that are second from bottom with 12 points.

Busoga United stayed in the red zone on 12 points in 13th position even when they beat Blacks Power 2-0 at the Akiibua Stadium in Lira.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results