Venoms chase mini miracle in Zambia

Ninety minutes separate Vipers from the promised land of the Caf Champions League group stages — and standing in their way is a fired-up Power Dynamos side, buoyed by both a 2–1 first-leg advantage.

There is also the fever of Zambia’s 61st Independence Day celebrations on Friday.

For the Ugandan champions, Ndola’s Levy Mwanawasa Stadium is more than just a game; it’s a date with destiny, and an afternoon that could define their continental ambitions.

When these two sides met a week ago at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, the Venoms’ faithful believed they had finally found their rhythm under Belgian tactician Jacky Ivan Minnaert.

Yunus Sentamu’s sharp finish early in the second half ignited wild cheers and a brief glimmer of hope. Yet, that joy was short-lived.

Power Dynamos, the 1991 Caf Winners’ Cup champions, clawed their way back through Moses Sumah’s equalizer before a cruel own goal from Derrick Ndahiro turned delight into despair.

The 2–1 defeat left Vipers staring at a mountain that must now be climbed on foreign soil.

Lethal onslaught

Still, Minnaert refuses to let go of belief. The Belgian, whose side has shown elements of a work in progress, remains bullish ahead of the return leg.

“We are Venoms; we are Vipers,” he declared defiantly. “We believe 200 percent that nothing is done. The positives we carry from the first game is that we have 90 minutes to play, and we can still do it.”

The mathematics is simple but daunting. Vipers must win by at least 2–0 to progress — a task that demands twice the energy, twice the precision, and twice the belief they showed at Kitende.

For a club that last reached the lucrative group stages in 2022 under Brazilian coach Roberto “Robertinho” Oliveira, the hunger to return among Africa’s elite is palpable.

The Venoms’ tested guns - Allan Okello’s creative spark, Sentamu’s predatory instincts, and Milton Karisa’s leadership — must all come alive if the script is to be rewritten.

Power show

Yet, Power Dynamos appear in no mood to loosen their grip on the tie. Their coach, Oswald Mukuka Mutapa, has already laid bare his tactical mastery and unyielding ambition.

“We knew what Vipers wanted to do and we anticipated a tough game,” he revealed after the first leg.

“We just had to diffuse whatever they brought to us. After the equaliser, they pushed up and left spaces behind — we capitalised, and that led to the own goal. This is not the end; it’s only half time, but we are a team on a mission.”

Mukuka’s words speak volumes about Dynamos’ intent to finish the job in front of their home crowd.

With the home advantage, historical pedigree, and a partisan Ndola crowd behind them, the Kitwe giants will fancy their chances of sealing qualification to the group stages for the first time in over a decade.

For Vipers, however, this is no ordinary match — it is a test of character, of resilience, of whether they truly belong at the top table of African football.

The Venoms must summon every ounce of venom in their fangs to silence the Mwanawasa roar.

On Zambia’s Independence Day, they will need to pull off a mini miracle to keep their continental dream alive.

Caf Champions League

Second Preliminary Round

Friday - Second leg