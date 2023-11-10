Venoms open fangs for poor KCCA

Miraculously, Vipers playmaker Allan Okello has left the surgeon's table just in time to face former club KCCA.

It can't be worse news for KCCA that reluctantly showed him the back door last season and have struggled in his absence.

Okello was arguably KCCA's best contributor last term with eight assists and six goals as they laboured to second finish.

According to Vipers website, the mercurial midfield enforcer returned to full team training and in the squad to face KCCA on Friday at the MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo but might be treated to a late fitness test.

Regardless, a half fit Okello can cause enough damage to a KCCA side bereft of identity, resolve, creativity and unity at the moment.

Okello thrives at the big occasions and one shudders to imagine what his genius combination with Yunus Sentamu, Muhammad Salem, Milton Karisa and Eric Kambale can produce.

Undoubtedly, basement side KCCA will have a tough time against archrivals Vipers in this afternoon's StarTimes Uganda Premier League encounter and may do well to limit the damage, the current contrasting form books suggest.

Having finally managed to accrue a draw in outing against fellow strugglers Arua Hill, KCCA will enter today’s fierce clash with the reigning kings more in hope than expectation.

The Kasasiro Boys have not won a match in their opening six games and occupy the bottom of the table with one point while Leonardo Neiva's Venoms are third with 14 points from the same number of matches.

KCCA interim coach Jackson Magera, aware that his job is already on the line with the club reportedly courting Alex Isabirye and Abdallah Mubiru, has put up a brave face amidst adversity.

" The good news is that skipper Julius Poloto is back from injury to give us the leadership on the pitch and bolstering our attack which we have been missing.



"We have worked on their mental status to fight together so that we win and we have told the young boys grow up and take responsibility that the game deserves," Magera told Daily Monitor.

Apart from long-term absentees Herbert Achai, John Revita Edilson Gonzaga, Kccahas a clean bill of health and should make the home comfort count.

Having dined with club president Lawrence Mulindwa over the weekend and received bonuses, Vipers players are buoyant mood abd willing to die trying.

Vipers captain Karisa who has played 12 matches in six seasons and scored six goals against the beleaguered Lugogo side is optimistic of victory.

“They wouldn’t want to play us at this moment according to the situation they are in but that’s what the fixture says. I’m not going to lie when I say that it’s going to be a very difficult game.

"We know how hard it’s going to be since they will be looking for their first win. We are a lot more focused and dedicated," Karosa revealed.

Vipers will miss the services of Murushid Juuko, Hilary Mukundane, Alfred Mudekereza, Marvin Youngman and Fumador Asiwome.