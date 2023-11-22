Venoms seek taxing response after KCCA shock

Brazilian coach Leonard Neiva conceded Vipers were well below their best as the StarTimes Uganda Premier League holders suffered a hurting 3-1 defeat to beleaguered KCCA on November 10.

The mauling at Lugogo left the Venoms four points adrift of early pacesetter Bul and will seek to improve their fourth position when they host David Obua's URA on Thursday at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende.

"It was a tough game for us and we conceded the first goal in the first minutes. KCCA were clever (in their game plan) and played well but football is like that.

"Nobody can forget the game and I can't blame my players (for the loss) but we need to improve together as a team because we missed many opportunities," Neiva revealed.

Neiva's questionable starting eleven was rocked by Muhammad Shaban's second-minute goal and later incensed by a debatable goal (that seemed not to have crossed the line) by the same player in the second half which the gaffer admitted unsettled their nerves en-route to the first loss of the season.

As the on-and-off Tax Collectors invade Kitende, Neiva will hope that fit-again playmaker Allan Okello who was glued on the bench against his mother team and marksman Eric Kambale can withdrawal their magical wands for a statement victory.

Uganda Cranes players Yunus Sentamu, Bright Anukani, Jack Komakech and Milton Karisa that returned from Morocco expedition this morning are expected to shade off their jet lag in time to spur the home side to victory.

King David on the spot

Obua's highly billed dugout debut with URA was frozen by the Kitara late draw in Lugazi and should by now have psyched up his charges to climb from seventh slot with ten points into the top five.

King David, as Obua is fondly known, wanted his new side to adopt a passing style and was impressed by the fighting spirit they exuded in the last match.

Three-goal hero Ivan Ahimbisibwe, recruited from UPDF at the start of the season, has impressively led URA's forward line but will need backing from Moses Aliro, Joshua Lubwama, Viane Sekajugo, Joseph Ssemujju and Nicholas Kabonge if they are to stun the hosts at their backyard like they did in November 2021.

At the Gaddafi Arena this afternoon, revitalized Gaddafi that are eighth on the log with nine points from seven matches will host Joseph Mutyaba's 13-placed Soltilo Bright Stars that have won once in the last seven matches.

Striker Nelson Ssenkatuka, who has netted three goals so far for the Kavumba based side, will be the man to watch when they search for their first win on the road against David Mutono's resilient soldiers.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Thursday

Gaddafi vs. Soltilo Bright Stars, 4pm

Gaddafi Arena-Jinja

Vipers vs. URA, 7pm

St.Mary’s Stadium-Kitende

Vipers vs. URA, last six matches

22/04/23: Vipers 1 - 1 URA

26/11/22: URA 0 - 1 Vipers

12/04/22: URA 0 - 3 Vipers

27/11/21: Vipers 0 - 2 URA

12/05/21: Vipers 1 - 1 URA

13/03/21: URA 2 - 1 Vipers