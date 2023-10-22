Vibrant midfield powering Red Eagles to greater heights

A sturdy midfield setup is for now the passport to the impressive start by James Odoch's Express.

On matchday four, the midfield trident of Andrew Kawooya, Hussein Ssenoga and Ramsay Kawooya dominated Soltilo Bright Stars at Wankulukuku during the Red Eagles' 1-0 triumph on Saturday.

The same cast had formed rings around KCCA midfielders a week before and here they were subjugating Bright Stars and exuding growing telepathy.

Whereas much of the shine went to forward Alpha Ssali who calmly controlled a meandering ball before firing it home for the Express lead inside three minutes, generous kudos need to be extended to the aforementioned trio.

Kawooya (Ramsay) has particularly been the most eye-catching revelation at Express in the early stages of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, acting as the glue that keeps the team intact and progressive.

Operating in a deep-lying role, Kawooya has been a beauty to behold, playing with composure not associated with a top flight rookie that he is and helping Express to play from the back before launching offensives.

For his industrious display, Kawooya was awarded the man-of-the-match gong.

As the Red Eagles soared to third place with ten points from four matches, it was apparent that they are gradually moving on from skipper Allan Kayiwa's departure and embracing a new youthful era.

All said, Odoch still has work on his hands to polish the forward line of Ssali, Isaac Waigona and Marvin Oshaba that should have bagged more goals if it wasn't for sheer profligacy.

Not even substitutes Eddie Ssekabembe, Seif Batte or John Asiimwe added the cutting edge.

Belief is high at Wankulukuku that everything is possible if they can keep within the sights of table leaders Bul and second placed Kitara (both tied on 12 points) - whilst maintaining a degree of consistency.

Vanquished Bright Stars are just a place above relegation on just two points as coach Joseph Mutyaba was left in a sea of thoughts.

Tax hunt on

At the Mehta Stadium-Lugazi on the same day, URA striker Ivan Ahimbisibwe put up a man-of-the-match display as they overcame struggling Wakiso Giants 1-0 to go sixth on the log.

On the 49th minute, Ahimbisibwe stood alone in the box as URA left winger Eric Ssenjobe weaved in a cross that was deflected in his path, without further invitation, he controlled ball before executing a jaw-dropping volley that kissed the net.

With eight points from four matches, the pressure somehow eased on the Tax Collectors' coach Fred Muhumuza whose job has been deemed precarious.