Victim of Statecraft: How Onyango was dragged back from retirement

In football, comebacks are often heroic. A player’s love for the game, the roar of the crowd, the thrill of the save — they all pull a retired legend back to the pitch.

But Denis Onyango’s return to the Uganda Cranes is no ordinary comeback. This is a story of statecraft, of subtle coercion, of a man caught between the glory of his past and the machinery of power that refuses to let him rest.

At 40, Onyango, the country’s most celebrated footballer, should be writing his own final chapters. Instead, he has been summoned back — not by fanfare, not by desire, but by the state itself.

The recall

On August 27, 2025, coach Paul Put unveiled his 28-man squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Mozambique and Somalia — and implicitly for Afcon 2025 in Morocco.

Shockwaves ran through Ugandan football. Onyango, retired from international duty after the failed 2022 Afcon qualification campaign, was back.

He joins a precarious goalkeeping line-up including Salim Jamal, Nafian Alionzi and Joel Mutakubwa. Injured Ismail Watenga and unattached Charles Lukwago are not in the squad.

The Cranes, fourth in a six-team group with nine points, desperately need stability between the sticks. And yet, Onyango’s name on the sheet isn’t a simple footballing decision — it’s a directive.

The State’s hand

Sources tell Daily Monitor that following Uganda’s 3-3 draw with South Africa on August 18, state officials intervened directly.

A call went out to Onyango, questioning how he could retire from national duty yet continue excelling for Mamelodi Sundowns. The message was clear: “You have to come back. We need you.”

Onyango missed the first call, away for a league match in South Africa. The next morning, he picked up. A voice, calm but unyielding, said: “You say you retired, but how can you retire from your national team yet you are still playing for your club?”

Confused, Onyango explained his retirement. The reply was unambiguous: “You have to come back. The nation needs you.”

Back at his home in South Africa, he turned to his wife. She understood the magnitude. This was no ordinary call-up; it was a mandate. Onyango admitted he had no stomach for the theatre, but a refusal was not an option.

Later, Fufa president Moses Magogo is said to have reinforced the message: “Denis, the state wants you back.”

Negotiations and conditions

This was not blind obedience. Onyango, seasoned, cautious, and aware of his own legacy, set terms. He would not return as first-choice goalkeeper. He would come to guide, mentor, and step in only when absolutely necessary.

One early demand was the recall of Salim Jamal, a goalkeeper with his own rebellious streak — a man known at Mengo for standing up to the establishment. This was Onyango’s line in the sand: if the state wanted him, Fufa would also have to accept Jamal. Fufa agreed.

Friends and associates advised Onyango to be thorough: “Your career, your credibility, your legacy — protect them. Set everything clearly. Playing, advisory role, nothing should be vague.”

By the time this story was written, Onyango’s long-time representative, Ivica Stankovic, was reportedly in meetings with Magogo to finalise the details.

The human cost

Onyango’s return is more than a football story. It’s a study of how sport, politics, and power collide in the world. It’s about a legendary career intersecting with statecraft, a man compelled by forces far beyond the touchline.

He is no longer just a player. He is a symbol, a compromise, a hostage of circumstance.

And behind all this lies the personal cost. Onyango is torn between his own life, his family, and his desire for peace in retirement.

The machinery that pulled him back shows no relenting, and the man who once stood fearless between the posts now faces a battle off the field, negotiating every save, every appearance, every expectation.

As Uganda prepare for Mozambique on September 5 and Somalia three days later, and looks ahead to Afcon 2025 in Morocco, Onyango’s story is a reminder: sometimes, the greatest matches are not played on the pitch, but in the shadows of politics and power.





Uganda Cranes – 2026 World Cup Qualifiers (Caf)

• September 5, 2025: Uganda vs Mozambique – Mandela National Stadium, Kampala

• September 8: Uganda vs Somalia – Mandela National Stadium, Kampala

• October 2025 (exact dates TBD): Botswana vs Uganda

• October 2025 (exact dates TBD): Algeria vs Uganda



Afcon 2025 Finals – Morocco

• December 2025 - January 2026







