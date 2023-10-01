Video replay used to determine key decision in Kataka victory

Latif Ssenkuge scored late winner as Kataka overcame Blacks Power 2-1 in a dramatic betPawa Big League played on Sunday at the Mbale City Stadium.

The side from Lira levelled matters after the hour through their captain Michael Siwu's tricky freekick that forced the burly Michael Okello into a howler.

The match turned a bit chaotic towards the end when the centre referee Muzamir Waiswa awarded a penalty to Kataka after adjudging a defender to have handled Swamad Okur's cross from a corner kick in the box.

Blacks Power protested the decision, forcing the confussed referee to run to Fufa TV's outside broadcasting van to have a clear picture.

On return, the referee overturned the decision and cancelled the penalty. The official was also called to the touchline by his officials who advised him to send off Black Power’s assistant coach Bob Obira for causing chaos.

Kataka's prayers were answered with a minute to go when Steven Namaisi sent one of his deadly throw-ins into the six yard. Okur controlled it for Ssenkubuge to fire in the winner.

"We kept hoping and pushed them until we got the win because we badly wanted to win this game before travelling away," Namaisi said after the match.

Coach-player

In Arua, Ceasar Okhuti dusted the boots, which he had hanged before being named coach of Onduparaka to come back to help the team beat Kyetume 3-1.

Brian Ade and Junior Andama scored twice inside the opening half hour to gain the lead. Kyetume scored their consolation in the 13th minute and kept pushing the Caterpillars for an equaliser late in the second half forcing Okhuti to take matters in his own hands.

The coach-cum-striker pulled out Faisal Ssekyanzi and introduced himself in the 75th minute before scoring in the 89th minute to seal their first win.

BetPawa Fufa Big League

Results