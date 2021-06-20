Vieira doubts Azzurri hype

By Agencies More by this Author

Former Juventus and Inter midfielder Patrick Vieira doubts Italy will go all the way in Euro 2020. ‘There’s a lack of intensity, power and pace’.

The World Cup and European Championship winner was not convinced after Italy followed up the win over Turkey with another 3-0 triumph over Switzerland on Wednesday.

Manuel Locatelli’s brace and Ciro Immobile’s late finish secured six points from two games and thus continued Italy’s perfect start to Euro 2020.

But former France international Vieira feels something is still missing for Roberto Mancini’s men.

“I think the first two games that they played were two easy games,” Vieira told ITV after the game. “Of course… you have to [beat] what is in front of you, but I still have doubts they can go to the end. “I believe that they lack intensity, lack power, pace, to be even more dangerous going forward, so I’m still going to wait.

“I think it’s still a bit too early to take Italy into consideration that they can go to the end.”

Verratti return

Locatelli wants to share his good fortune with the whole Italy team and hopes Marco Verratti ‘can come back soon.’

“I have to share this (Man of the Match) award (against Switzerland) with the whole team,” 23-year-old Locatelli told RAI Sport. “I am one of the youngest here, they welcomed me so well and it’s wonderful to be here with them.”

Locatelli is only playing because PSG star Verratti is injured but he doesn’t consider himself untouchable after this brace.

“I think we are a wonderful group of lads and really hope Marco can be back soon, because he is such a talented player who can make the difference. “The coach has to make his choices, all we can do is be ready when called upon.” Italy crushed both Switzerland and Turkey 3-0, so what next against Wales today? “Let’s continue like this.”