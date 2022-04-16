Villa blues continue in Arua

Easter Sunday is the day for Jesus Christ's resurrection. SC Villa fans can only hope for redemption from the ruins. For the upteenth time, SC Villa find themselves in a spot of bother after losing 1-0 to Onduparaka at the Ababet Green Light Stadium in Arua on Friday afternoon.

As expected, forward Muhammad Shaban netted on 39 minutes to give the hosts the winner and vengeance for the earlier 2-1 loss to the Jogoos at the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru.

George Lutalo's Caterpillars moved six points above the the red zone having put up a four-match winning streak.

It's time time for Petros Koukouras' side to press the panic button, after falling to their second successive defeat and hugging the relegation zone further.

Shaban's 12th goal moved Onduparaka to eighth on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League log with 39 points while SC Villa remained 12th with 25 points in 25 matches.

After hosting Mbarara City next at Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru, Villa will face Police,Bul and Vipers in must-win matches.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday results

Onduparaka 1-0 SC Villa