Villa, Bul set early pace

It took until match-day four for SC Villa to be included on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League fixture list last season. A year later the record 16-time league champions are level on seven points with Bul at the top of the log after three games.And while they are still miles away from being described as the finished article, they have shown signs of progress after another high player turnover in the off-season.The latest hint of progress was evidenced on Friday as they recorded a smash and grab 2-0 win over traditional rivals Express.Like many successful teams, they appear to be building from the back and as they are yet to concede a goal in three games.That has been in part to some wasteful finishing by their opponents like was again witnessed as Express failed to find the target with a couple of chances towards the end of the game.The Villa rearguard has however also impressed with goalkeeper Martin Elungat appearing reborn.After a man of the match performance in the goalless draw against Onduparaka Elungat made a superb block to keep out an Allan Kayiwa attempted chip when the game was still goalless.Villa are also taking advantage of dead ball situations with Ivan Sserubiri giving them the lead with a wonderfully executed curling free-kick into the top corner. They have also had some lucky breaks in there. Charles Bbaale might have shown lots composure in converting the second goal but he also benefited from an over hit pass being held up by water from the afternoon downpour.The result will meanwhile reflect poorly on Express who dominated play but did not convert the goal scoring opportunities that came their way to remain on four points from three games.Bul who conceded in added time against URA to draw 1-1 meanwhile leads the table.Jerome Kirya gave them a second minute lead that was cancelled out by a George Senkaaba effort in added time.Despite the minor setback, they are expected to be in the title conversation this season after finishing fourth last season.StarTimes Uganda Premier LeagueResultsSC Villa 2-0 ExpressURA 1-1 Bul