Villa chance to win first league 20 years after Hasule passing

SC Villa’s best ever captain, Paul Edwin ‘V8’ Hasule, passed on in April 2004; the same year the Jogoos won their last league title.

This was won under Sam Timbe after Serbian coach Micho Sredojevic left for Ethiopia’s St George with about eight matches left to end that season.

And as Villa’s new crop of players make a short trip to the MTN Omondi Stadium at Lugogo on Saturday to face Nec in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League final day of the season, there will be a sense of déjà vu.

A Villa victory will land the Blues a record-extending 17th league title.

The opposite will, of course, be welcomed by Bul or Vipers - the other two teams hoping to respectively beat Busoga United and Mbarara City on the same day and pray for Villa to falter.

It would - the opposite, that is - also be the second successive heartbreak for the Blues after they lost to URA on the final day of last season, when a simple victory would have won them the title.

But should the fairytale continue and Villa finally have their hands on the holy grail, it would be more than just a title.

For neutrals, it would - they argue - galvanise the entire football fraternity given the sheer size of the club, fan base and its long history of success.

Hasule (C) stands alongside Post Primary Schools' Games officials.

Anticipation alone in the build-up shows just how much expectation there is. I mean, it’s been really long!

Remembering, celebrating greatness

For Villa and their faithful, winning their record-extending 17th league title 20 years since their last would also be a befitting tribute to and celebration of the club’s greatest ever captain, Hassle, who incidentally also died 20 years ago.

Another captain, a youngster just trying to cut his teeth in the game, would be privileged to lead that tribute and celebration.

Kenneth Ssemakula, who has played in defence and midfield for both club and country, even put in a cracker of a goal that won their penultimate game against URA to bring them to the final day with matters firmly in Villa’s hands.

"It is an honour for me to be holding the treasured club armband and my prayer is that I will be the skipper to raise that (league) trophy in case we win it this season," Ssemakula said.

We, of course, cannot start pressuring the boy by attempting any comparisons with Hasule.

Hasule was a different animal altogether. He was Mr. Villa! The club winning their first league title in 20 years, the same amount of time since the country’s iconic footballer passed on, would be an immaculately fitting tribute.

“He (Hasule) was never mechanical at all. He was a true footballer, a thinking footballer,” KCC (now KCCA) and Uganda Cranes legend Tom Lwanga told Saturday Monitor in an earlier interview “He would defend, dribble, pass and score.”

Current Villa coach Dusan Stojanovic.

Hasule, a great footballer!

Hasule, who passed on just shy of his 45th birthday in April 2004, was a leader personified for both club and country, winning a myriad of trophies and scoring a number of spectacular goals.

Starting out as Jimmy Kirunda’s understudy at Villa, Hasule played alongside Lwanga in the Cranes backline. Lwanga ranks him among Uganda’s all-time greatest defenders.

“I played with him in the Cranes for just a short spell before I retired but I tell you Hasule was a true leader,” said Lwanga.

“When he was on the pitch you felt that sense of security. He was very fast as a player, a game reader, steady, confident and strong - one of the best defenders in our history, no doubt.”

Villa’s most successful captain is easily ranked up there alongside Kirunda and John Latigo.

Hasule won it all, amassing an unprecedented 15 major titles during his 11 playing years at Villa and collecting six honours as a coach.

He was an inspiration to his teammates and a nuisance on the right flank for opposing strikers and left backs.

Because of his athleticism and ability to almost effortlessly patrol through the pitch, Hasule was nicknamed ‘V8’ in reference to a Land Rover, which - as it is presented - endures all kinds of terrains.

Hasule was as comfortable defending as was confident anchoring the midfield and surging forward.

But Lwanga believes that while he was relaxed in other roles as well, Hasule “was better as an overlapping defender.”

Speaking to Saturday Monitor in 2012, Sula Kato, a striker who learnt a lot from Hasule during his Villa days in the 80s, also said they always counted on him when in trouble.

“Hasule was a hardworking and commanding man,” said Kato, who was coaching the defunct Victors FC at the time.

“He guided us, encouraged us, and whenever we needed that winning goal, he always urged us on with his overlaps.”

Under Hasule, players like Hassan Mubiru flourished in blue.

From Mbale to Villa

Born in 1959 to John Haumba Kango and Petwa from Mbale, Hasule started out as a striker while at Tororo College and later Makerere University.

His short career at Mbale Heroes thrust him onto the national scene but unfortunately for the Eastern side, Hasule’s sprouting meant they would have less of him.

As Heroes faced relegation in 1981, Hasule joined Villa in November, making his debut against Nile in the Jesse Owens Cup at Nakivubo the same year – then aged 22.

He arrived at the same time Cranes skipper Jimmy Kirunda, Dan Lutalo, Godfrey Kisitu and Fred Serwadda were becoming Blues.

After faltering miserably as a forward, Kirunda encouraged Hasule to follow his natural gift of defending but without losing his overlapping niche.

But that did not stop Hasule from ably filling-in in the midfield during his later years at Villa .

Hasule was soon in the thick of things, playing a vital role in the 1982 title run-in.

His significant role in the 1982 season, in which Villa won the league unbeaten, tempted Cranes coach at the time - Bidandi Ssali.

Bidandi paired him with Kirunda and the returns vindicated his faith as Hasule scored the winner that same year in the 3-2 victory over Tanzania to seal passage to the next round of the Nations Cup qualifiers.

Hasule’s growing game saw him score one of the most memorable goals against Algeria in a 1984 Olympic qualifier that capped his overlapping prowess.

The game ended 4-1, with Hasule netting a brace and creating the others for the late Phillip Omondi and Issa Ssekatawa.

Kirunda’s departure in September 1983 meant Hasule was the main man now, leading Villa to that year’s Uganda Cup and the 1984 league title.

Captain fantastic

The following year, Hasule was handed the captain’s armband but he failed to win anything that season, the trophy-less campaign forcing then coach David Otti to step down.

Another Cranes legend, Polly Ouma, took over in 1986 and built a new team boasting of a mixture of youth and experience.

Hasule prospered in this new fold, leading by example in attack and in defence.

He went on to create two goals as Villa beat Tobacco in the Uganda Cup final to complete the club’s first double.

Villa were unstoppable around this time, winning the 1987 Cecafa Club Championship and defending the league title.

Hasule was in the mix of things again as the Jogoos won the 1988 and 1989 double and defended the 1990 league title under coach Geoff Hudson.

National Council of Sports (NCS) chairman Geoffrey Kizito (L) greets Hasule before a game as skipper Edgar Watson looks on.

Kuwait cracker

Time was nigh. Hasule had matured in his game and he was already a leader at Villa.

He had to lead his country now. In 1988, he took over Cranes captaincy following Latigo’s departure to Germany.

Little did Hasule know that his first assignment was to bring a memory cherished forever.

The Cranes were invited for the 1989 Kuwait Friendship Games in which Iraq edged Uganda in the final via a penalty shootout.

But it is that match that bore Hasule’s most memorable moment in his career.

He scored a wonder opening goal with an unstoppable drive from 30 yards that is still talked about today.

“I was not there but I saw it on TV,” said Lwanga, “It was a beautiful goal. It was a rebound, what we call a half volley.

“Hasule waited for the rebound – and he was from some distance – and struck it hard into the net.

“The goal was made more memorable because of the stage at which it was scored.”

A month later, he led the Cranes to the Cecafa title and repeated the trick in 1990.

The 1991 season started on a sour note for the versatile player, however, as Fufa slapped him with a one-year ban in June after finding him guilty of manhandling a referee in a league match.

The ban was lifted after three months. Hasule’s comeback was one to savour, leading Villa to the 1991 final of Africa Club Championships (now Caf Champions League) and the 1992 Caf Cup final (now Confederations Cup), albeit, losing on both occasions.

At 33 years old, Hasule led Villa to the 1992 league title – his last silverware as a player. But his legs and body had started giving way at this time. He quit at the end of the 1993 season.

Hasule, however, stayed at Villa as assistant manager before embarking on a coaching career, which saw him win four league titles and two Uganda Cups with the Jogoos.

Hasule: Captain, leader, legend! He passed away on April 26, 2004 but his legacy lives on.

Hasule fact file

Name: Paul Edwin Hasule

Nickname: V8

Born: November 20, 1959

Died: April 26, 2004

Clubs played for: Mbale Heroes, SC Villa

Academics: BA Economics from Makerere University

Playing honours with SC Villa

1982: Uganda Super 10 league title

1983: Uganda Cup

1984: Ugandan league title

1986: League and Cup double (as captain from now on)

1987: League, Cecafa titles

1988: League and Cup double

1989: League and Cup double

1990: League title

1991: Losing finalist of Africa Club Championship (Champions League today)

1992: Losing finalist in the Caf Cup (Confederation Cup today)

1992: League title. He was also voted Footballer of the Year

Honours with Cranes (as captain)

1989: Cecafa Challenge Cup title

1990: Cecafa Challenge Cup title

Coaching honours with SC Villa

1998: League and Cup double

1999: League title

2000: League and Cup double