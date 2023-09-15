Villa dare to dream again

The urge was to go with “here we go!” But that would be encroaching on Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano’s territory at a time territorial integrity is more emphasised.

How about, ‘And so it starts… Again!’ The new StarTimes Uganda Premier League season kicks off with three matches on Friday and four on Sunday.

Defending and double-winning champions, Vipers SC, face Gaddafi in Jinja on Sunday chasing an unprecedented third straight top-flight title, while SC Villa welcome newcomers Kitara to Wankulukuku on Friday.

Actually all 16 clubs, bar KCCA versus Express, are in action on matchday one.

KCCA-Express is postponed because the Kasasiro Boys are away in Tunisia to face Libya’s Abu Salem in the second preliminary round first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Chance for early lead

And as KCCA are away, Vipers - who were eliminated from the continent as soon as they began, and their Brazilian new coach Leo Neiva will want to hit the ground running at Gaddafi on Sunday.

But before the Venoms get their act on, there is a keenly interested party in breaking the Vipers-KCCA hegemony of the last decade while trying to exorcise their own demons.

SC Villa will be seeking to hit the summit as early as as Friday against newcomers Kitara at Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

Final day reminisces

The record 16-time national champions did not win their would-have-been first league title in nearly 20 years last season but spice it up on the last day they did, the Jogoos!

In a largely average season, where no one showed particularly keen interest in winning the league, unfancied Villa came into the final day topping the table on 52 points, two ahead of Vipers and KCCA.

All Villa - then coached by Jackson Magera and Ibrahim Kirya - needed was to beat URA on the final day and years of struggle and sorrow were over.

But Najib Fesali’s 61st minute goal for URA, with Vipers and KCCA also raining goals against Busoga United at Kitende and Soltilo Bright Stars at Lugogo respectively, ended any Villa romanticism with purported destiny.

Since then, defensive rock Gift Fred and forward Charles Bbaale have moved to Tanzania and Rwanda respectively while Gavin Kizito and striking prodigy Charles Lwanga returned to the club in almost like-for-like replacements.

Serbian charm

Villa, who announced new members on the board this week, also sought to look for charm where magic last happened: Serbia!

Micho Sredojevic is the last man to guide Villa to the title in 2004, and his hand was strongly visible in the Jogoos getting their new man in the dugout in another Serbian Dusan Stojanovic.

“The past coaches (Magera and Kirya) did a good job but were unlucky (not to win the league title on the last day)," said Stojanovic, 37, who also worked under Micho at Zamalek in Egypt and the Zambian senior national team.

“We need to upgrade and recognise that and we want to keep the ongoing process up.”

No pushovers

That process starts in earnest today in front of the home fans at Wankulukuku and against a Kirata side that will be motivated to challenge Villa as they also start their survival project.

Kitara, too, have their own new man in former UPDF coach Brian Ssenyondo, whose teams work really hard. He is ready for the challenge.

“I want to promise Kitara fans good, flowing and entertaining football,” assured Ssenyondo at his unveiling, “I request them to come support their team like they have done in the Big League.”

Villa have retained good experience and drive in Kenneth Ssemakula, Umar Lutalo, David Owor, Ivan Bogere and Ivan Sserubiri.

On their part, Kitara have Frank Tumwesigye, Solomon Okwalinga, Kabon Living, Brian Aheebwa, Benjamin Nyakojo and Big League top scorer Denis Omedi to trouble Villa.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League Matchday one

Friday (all 4 p.m.)

SC Villa vs. Kitara, Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Mbarara City vs. Nec, Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Soltilo Bright Stars vs. Bul, Kavumba Recreation Ground, Wakiso

Sunday, Sept. 17

Arua Hill vs. Busoga United, Paridi Stadium, Adjumani, Fufa TV, 2 p.m.

UPDF vs. URA, Bombo Military Ground, Luwero, 3 p.m.

Wakiso Giants vs. Maroons, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, 3 p.m.