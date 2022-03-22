Villa eject rivals Express from Uganda Cup

SC Villa squeezed into the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16 after edging traditional rivals Express 4-3 in a post-match penalty shootout.

This is after the two teams played out a goalless draw at Wankulukuku stadium yesterday.

The conclusion to the game was perhaps the most appropriate with both teams struggling to control the game throughout the 90 minutes.

Related Mbale Heroes upset Cops Soccer

Express created the better goal scoring opportunities in the first half with Eric Kambale forcing Villa goalkeeper Martin Ssenkooto into a fine low save from a freekick while the forward also had a deflected effort flash across goal.

Coming close

Villa were more competitive in the second half with Joseph Kafumbe flashing a shot across goal after Villa’s diminutive playmaker Travis Mutyaba turned Daniel Shabene.

Substitutes Sadam Juma and Benson Muhindo also both went close with Crispus Kusiima saving in both occasions.

And despite Express threatening through Ivan Mayanja and Joseph Akandwanaho failed to produce more decisive moments that would later haunt them in the post-match shootout.

Enock Walusimbi, George Ssenkaba and Arthur Kiggundu scored the first three penalties for Express before Faisal Ssekyanzi sent his effort wide of the goalkeeper’s left hand post.

Eric Kambale then had his weak effort saved by Villa substitute goalkeeper Joseph Yiga to follow up kicks converted by Saddam Masereka, Nicholas Kabonge, Amir Kakomo and Saddam Juma converted to send the visitors through where Onduparaka awaits.

Odoch still searching

The result will ease pressure on Villa coach Petros Koukouras whose side have struggled to make any statement wins this season and are struggling to avoid the drop in the league.

Express on the other hand now have little to play for with their league title defencee ending before the league entered the final bend and with coach James Odoch still searching for a first win.

In Kavumba, Bul progressed to the quarterfinals in similar fashion edging hosts Bright Stars 4-3 after a 2-all draw in regular time.

Mixed fortunes

Pressure Times. The result will ease pressure on Villa coach Petros Koukouras whose side have struggled to make any statement wins this season and are struggling to avoid the drop in the league.

Express on the other hand now have little to play for with their league title defense ending before the league entered the final bend and with coach James Odoch still searching for a first win.