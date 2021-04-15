Villa-Express inseparable as Police win forces fight

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

Express went to Bombo Barracks Military Ground for their clash against traditional rivals SC Villa aiming for the moon.

Instead, they landed among the stars following a goalless draw that left them three points behind joint leaders Vipers and URA after 17 games.

“Of course we wanted all three points but under the circumstances a point is enough especially when you are missing five players from your first team,” Express head coach Wasswa Bbosa said after the game.

Heavily missed

Of the five, perhaps George Ssenkaaba was missed most with the striker having scored a fine individual effort that separated the teams in the first round.

Here, they struggled to create goal-scoring opportunities in a physical encounter that was the only semblance of what was previously one of the most anticipated fixtures on the domestic calendar.

Express’ best chance meanwhile fell to Charles Musiige who had his effort saved by Saidi Keni. The result left the six-time league champions in third position with 36 points, six ahead of Villa who are sixth. “We have some positives to pick from the game because like you saw we can at least now play from the back,” Villa coach Edward Kaziba said. His side went close with a long range strike from Muhammad Ssenoga that was parried by goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga.

Ascending force

At Lugogo, Police moved into fourth position on 31 points after a 3-0 win over fellow forces side UPDF with Derrick Kakooza scoring a brace and Frank Tumwesigye getting the opener.

At Kavumba, Sam Ssekamate, Joseph Janjali and Ibrahim Kasinde scored in Bright Stars 3-2 victory over Wakiso Giants.

The last goal was a penalty scored deep into added time of the dramatic encounter that also had Wakiso’s Tom Masiko miss a penalty. Ivan Bogere and Joshua Lubwama scored the two goals for Wakiso.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Yesterday’s results

SC Villa 0-0 Express

Police 3-0 UPDF

Bright Stars 3-2 Wakiso Giants

Tomorrow’s fixtures -4pm

Kitara vs. Vipers

URA vs. Bul

