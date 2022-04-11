Villa have ‘six finals’ to survive ignominy

After 24 rounds of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, Villa are still in an almighty scrap to stay up.

The record league winners are one of the few privileged teams never to have been relegated from the top-flight division but betting on their survival this campaign is at one’s own peril.

The Jogoos’ relegation concerns deepened as Petros Koukorous’ side fell to their eighth loss of the season going down 2-1 to bitter rivals Express on Saturday at Fufa Technical Center-Njeru.

Villa forward Isaac Ogwanga rose highest to head in Nicholas Kabonge’s freekick after six minutes but an own goal by Amir Kakomo 12 minutes later levelled matters for the Red Eagles.

At the stroke of halftime, Express midfielder Ivan Mayanja set through forward Eric Kambale who expertly sent the ball into the back of the net after failing to convert an earlier chance.

Leading 2-1, Express knew it was their moment to put to rest Villa’s Uganda Cup defeat, and cautiously pushed the game to the end – thanks to shot-stopper Chris Kusiima, who was named the man of the match.

The holders remained fifth with 39 points from 24 matches.

“We defended recklessly and we were overwhelmed by the first goal that we scored. We were having the advantage but mismanaged a freekick situation and they caught us on the break and punished us. I must salute Express for doing their homework and defending well,” Villa deputy coach Jackson Magera told Daily Monitor.

He stood in for his suspended Greek boss who might return for the Mbarara City trip on April 19 and weighed in on the herculean task ahead for Villa - 12th on the log with 25 points from 24 matches.

“All the remaining six matches are now must-win finals. It hasn’t occurred to us that Villa can ever be relegated but we must put up a strong fight to avoid pressing the dreaded panic button. We have to at least get nine points to be safe,” Magera said.

Five-team battle

Villa’s misery was compounded as Onduparaka picked up a valuable win in the 4-1 demolition of Police on Friday to go to 27 points.

Villa are a point better than Police, one point less than Busoga United and four ahead of Solito Bright Stars that sit at the cusp of the red zone.

After Mbarara City, Villa will have to face off with Onduparaka, Bul, Police, Arua Hill and Vipers.

“We must pick lessons from the Express loss if we’re to dream of survival and giving a shot at the Uganda Cup,” Magera, who won three league titles at KCCA under Mike Mutebi, said.

“The two complex matches will be against Bul, who we face in the league (May 21 at Bugembe Stadium) and in the Cup quarterfinals at Njeru.”