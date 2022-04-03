Villa in Ondu fortress

An energy sapping weekend trip to West Nile arrives just three days after SC Villa applied all their might to tame Wakiso Giants at Wakisha Stadium.

Tough and desperate times it is for Petros Koukouras’ charges but salvation for a season that went haywire from the start seems to be in sight.

The Greek coach must set his priorities right - go for a resounding victory against Onduparaka this afternoon in the Stanbic Uganda Cup with the same team that edged the Purple Sharks in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) or field a weakened side.

SC Villa are now 10th on the log, five points better than the bottom three sides but still bereft of the luxury of changing their best XI, considering players like Travis Mutyaba are currently engaged in schools’ football are not blessed with squad depth.

Against the 2016 Uganda Cup finalists, the Jogoos may start with the backline of Gavin Kizito, Gift Fred, Joseph Kafumbe that will be put to thorough test by the hosts forwards Gabriel Matata and Muhammad Shaban.

Skipper Sadam Juma, Umar Lutalo, Amir Kakomo, Sadam Masereka and Nicholas Kabonge held forte in the middle of the pack in the last match but with youngsters Davis Sekajja and Abdallah Salim waiting on the bench, Koukouras may have a second thought.

“They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. We are slowly getting back to our routine. Thanks everyone for the wishes and the prayers.

“I’m proud of the amazing performance against a great opponent Express which makes the achievement even bigger. We are now preparing for Onduparaka in the round of 16, “ the 34-year gaffer revealed this week.

Villa will face Express next Saturday in the league before taking on Onduparaka again and Mbarara City in a space of 10 days.

Striking gamble

It was an awkward sight watching natural defender Shafik Bakaki leading the line for Villa in the 3-1 loss to URA last Sunday at the Arena of Visions inNdejje.

He basically did nothing for 50 minutes and Koukouras admitted the gamble had failed to yield results. Against Wakiso Giants, they turned to Isaac Ogwang and Benson Muhindo in attack but the struggles continued to manifest.

Villa, nine-time Uganda Cup winners, eliminated Gulu side Super Eagles at the round of 64 and Express at the last 32 stage.