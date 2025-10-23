Villa look to kickstart season against Cops

SC Villa have made a slow start to this Startimes Uganda Premier League season after collecting one point from their opening two games.

They come into Friday’s game against Police sitting second from bottom of the log and only above Vipers who are yet to play a league game.

A number of factors can be attributed to their indifferent start ranging from a lack of a clinical edge to finish off games and miscommunication as seen by the collision between defender Geoffrey Lubangkene and goalkeeper David Lukwago that led to the goal they conceded in the 1-all draw against UPPC.

Few teams were also as much hit as the Jogoos as fans stayed away from games protesting Fufa's decision to introduce a new three-round league format.

With that chapter closed for now, the Fufa Kadiba centre is expected to be buzzing with the return of fans this evening.

The team seemed to have picked momentum during pre-season that culminated into lifting the Fufa Super-8 title.

The club will however still be without star forward Patrick Kakande who also missed last week's game against UPPC with a hip problem.

In his absence, Villa's Serbian coach Zeljko Kovacevic appears to have breathed mew life into the careers of forwards Hassan Mubiru and Najib Yiga.

He will also need to coax more from his two main centre forwards in Charles Lwanga and Frank Ssebuufu who are yet to score this campaign.

They play a Police side that highlighted their newfound resilience in coming from two goals down to force a 2-all draw against Nec in their previous game to move into fifth position with five points going into match-day four action.

Elsewhere, Kitara host Mbarara City in a game of both teams targeting a first victory with Mbarara drawing two of their first three games while Kitara have picked one point from two games.

Uganda Premier League

Friday fixtures

Kitara vs Mbarara, 4pm