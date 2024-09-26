Villa make light work of Bul fight as Vipers flounder

Champions Villa put up a dominant display as they returned to winning ways in the Startimes Uganda Premier League with a 2-1 win over Bul at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku on Thursday evening.

Captain Ronald Ssekiganda and Hakim Kiwanuka got the goals for the Jogoos in either half before Dickson Mataama's consolation for Bul to take Villa to six points and into second position for at least a day depending on other match-day results.

In what was a clash of last season's top two, Villa were by far the better side and could have been out of sight by the end of the first half.

Kiwanuka was Bul's tormentor in chief twice beating left back Nicholas Mwere for pace but failing with the final ball.

But it was not long before Villa took the lead with Kiwanuka again bursting down the right before crossing for Ssekiganda to head emphatically for an 18th minute lead.

Kiwanuka then had a cross-shot tipped over before forward Francis Onekalit headed over from the resulting setpiece.

Mwere was not the only fullback struggling with compatriot Hillary Onek also consistently beaten by Villa's Patrick Kakande on the other flank.

One of those raids down the left side yielded the second goal three minutes into the second half when a cross from Aslam Semakula was headed back in the goal area for Kiwanuka to acrobatically volley home.

Villa have however developed a habbit of switching off in the second half this season and conceded for the third successive game after the hour mark when Mataama pounced after Mwere's freekick had been blocked.

The goal gave the scoreline a flattering look and only turned out to be a mere consolation for Bul as Villa saw out the game.

The result continued Bul's slow start to the season having drawn their opening two games.

Vipers is another title contender yet to get going and failed to find the back of the net in a goalless draw against newcomers Lugazi in Najjembe.

It has resulted into early pressure for Serbian coach Nikola Kavazovic who has now overseen one win in three games to move to four points.

It is meanwhile Lugazi's first point in their maiden topflight season after opening losses against Kitara and UPDF.

Uganda Premier League