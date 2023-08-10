Villa off the mark, Vipers head South
Dusan Stojanovic's revolution at SC Villa has gained a commendable shape within months of his appointment.
Yet, even after beating Maroons 2-1 in the Fufa Super 8 quarterfinals on Wednesday at Wankulukuku, the Serb term the Jogoos' performance as work in progress.
He demanded more from his troops who exuded much improvement from the Villa side that lost out on the league title on the last day of last season.
Forward Hakim Mutebi put the hosts into a deserved lead with a rebounding shot on 13 minutes before midfielder Hadad Kambugu equalised for Maroons after SC Villa custodian Meddie Kibirige fumbled with the ball.
New signing Denis Ojara tapped from close range to hurl Villa back into the lead on 67 minutes.
"We are still far away from what we want but we shall go match per match. I saw some success on the field but we still have a lot of things to improve upon.
"This Fufa tourney has helped us check ourselves before the league that starts in one month," Stojanovic told Daily Monitor.
Villa will now take on Abbey Kikomeko's Bul in the semis at a venue yet to be communicated.
Vipers stunned
Holders Vipers saw blues in Njeru after they were denied a semifinal opportunity by hard fighting Bul in the 1-0 loss.
With few chances in the first half, forward Sam Ssekamatte slotted home a penalty on 48 minutes after Vipers right-back Ashraf Mandela brought down Reagan Kalyowa in the forbidden area.
This was the coach Leonard Martins Neiva's last domestic match before Vipers head to South Africa to engage in a friendly warm up match with Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.
After that match, Vipers should be in position to face Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy on Sunday in Gaborone in the Caf Champions League preliminary round.
At the MTN Omondi Stadium this afternoon, Portuguese coach Sergio Traguil will roll up his sleeves for the first competitive match as his KCCA side host Wakiso Giants.
Sam Timbe's URA will host Ian Mutenda's Soltilo Bright Stars at Lugazi in the other quarterfinals that will see the winner take on either KCCA or Wakiso Giants in the semis.
Fufa Super 8
Quarterfinal results
Bul 1-0 Vipers
SC Villa 2-1 Maroons
Friday, 4pm
Wakiso Giants vs. KCCA, MTN Omondi-Lugogo
URA vs. Soltilo Bright Stars, Mehta Stadium-Lugazi
Prize Money Breakdown
Winners Shs20m
Runner up Shs12m
Third place Shs10m
4th place Shs8m
5th place Shs6m
6th place Shs5m
7th place Shs4m
8th place Shs3m
Friendly Match
Wednesday, August 16
Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Vipers
Sunday , August 20
Caf Champions League
Jwaneng Galaxy vs. Vipers