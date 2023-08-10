Villa off the mark, Vipers head South

Dusan Stojanovic's revolution at SC Villa has gained a commendable shape within months of his appointment.

Yet, even after beating Maroons 2-1 in the Fufa Super 8 quarterfinals on Wednesday at Wankulukuku, the Serb term the Jogoos' performance as work in progress.

He demanded more from his troops who exuded much improvement from the Villa side that lost out on the league title on the last day of last season.

Forward Hakim Mutebi put the hosts into a deserved lead with a rebounding shot on 13 minutes before midfielder Hadad Kambugu equalised for Maroons after SC Villa custodian Meddie Kibirige fumbled with the ball.

New signing Denis Ojara tapped from close range to hurl Villa back into the lead on 67 minutes.

"We are still far away from what we want but we shall go match per match. I saw some success on the field but we still have a lot of things to improve upon.

"This Fufa tourney has helped us check ourselves before the league that starts in one month," Stojanovic told Daily Monitor.

Villa will now take on Abbey Kikomeko's Bul in the semis at a venue yet to be communicated.

Vipers stunned

Holders Vipers saw blues in Njeru after they were denied a semifinal opportunity by hard fighting Bul in the 1-0 loss.

With few chances in the first half, forward Sam Ssekamatte slotted home a penalty on 48 minutes after Vipers right-back Ashraf Mandela brought down Reagan Kalyowa in the forbidden area.

This was the coach Leonard Martins Neiva's last domestic match before Vipers head to South Africa to engage in a friendly warm up match with Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.

After that match, Vipers should be in position to face Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy on Sunday in Gaborone in the Caf Champions League preliminary round.

At the MTN Omondi Stadium this afternoon, Portuguese coach Sergio Traguil will roll up his sleeves for the first competitive match as his KCCA side host Wakiso Giants.

Sam Timbe's URA will host Ian Mutenda's Soltilo Bright Stars at Lugazi in the other quarterfinals that will see the winner take on either KCCA or Wakiso Giants in the semis.

Fufa Super 8

Quarterfinal results

Bul 1-0 Vipers

SC Villa 2-1 Maroons

Friday, 4pm

Wakiso Giants vs. KCCA, MTN Omondi-Lugogo

URA vs. Soltilo Bright Stars, Mehta Stadium-Lugazi

Prize Money Breakdown

Winners Shs20m

Runner up Shs12m

Third place Shs10m

4th place Shs8m

5th place Shs6m

6th place Shs5m

7th place Shs4m

8th place Shs3m

Friendly Match

Wednesday, August 16

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Vipers

Sunday , August 20

Caf Champions League