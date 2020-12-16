Villa outlast KCCA to prove their credibility, Vipers in fray

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba was clear about his expectations of the match before the showdown at Bombo Military Stadium last evening.

Any result but defeat would suffice, he told Daily Monitor.

After losing to URA, another defeat to KCCA, with Express up next, would hurt their season ambitions deeply, he reasoned.

Nicholas Kabonge and Ronald Ssekiganda ensured their coach’s expectations were met, scoring in the 2-1 victory over KCCA.

This is KCCA’s first defeat of the season after three straight victories.

Brian Aheebwa got KCCA’s consolation and his sixth goal of the season from the penalty spot.

KCCA drop to second place on nine points, one behind new leaders Police, who thrashed Busoga 3-0 at Lugogo. Villa are fifth on seven points.

Derrick Kakooza, Ben Ocen and Nsubuga Mubarak scored for coach Abdallah Mubiru’s Police.

Back at Bombo, both teams had to put in extra effort to plough through the uneven and overgrown Kavumba surface, although Villa seemed to navigate it a little better.

Villa showed more purpose in the early exchanges but it was KCCA who almost went ahead.

Derrick Ndahiro’s unintended header under Aheebwa’s pressure had to be stopped on the line by the hosts goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige to keep it goalless.

But the pressure on the visitors soon told when an airborne long ball was headed out of the 18-yard box by Samuel Kato, two Villa players high up with him.

The sigh of relief from KCCA goalkeeper Charles Lukwago was, however, short-lived.

Kato’s headed clearance went only as far as Kabonge, the tenacious forward controlling the ball and buying half a yard just on the edge of the area.

Kabonge then drilled in the ball to a stranded Lukwago’s left upright for a 33rd minute 1-0 lead.

If there was one player Villa targeted it is Loro Mazengo, who started in midfield alongside Ashraf Mugume and Kezironi Kizito.

Mike Mutebi will have noticed that as he whisked him off midway the second half for Filbert Obenchan.

However, it is Villa who almost doubled their advantage when Kato and goalkeeper Lukwago miscommunicated for Isaac Ogwang to steal in between them but the striker looped it over the bar.

Mutebi added fresh legs in defence, introducing Peter Magambo for Kato as KCCA’s midfield pushed forward the other end.

Villa coach, Kaziba, responded by withdrawing the impressive but tired midfielder Goffin Oyirwoth for Benson Muhindo.

The impact was instant, Muhindo latching onto a pass down the left and cutting inside before driving in.

Muhindo’s lifted ball in was half cleared by Denis Iguma and the arriving Ssekiganda stole it home for a 2-0 lead four minutes from time.

KCCA hit back immediately, their attack ending in Moses Kiggundu bundling Aheebwa into the ground for the referee to point to the spot.

Aheebwa picked himself up to send Kibirige the wrong way but Villa held on for their second win in four matches and end KCCA’s perfect run.

“I told my colleagues that KCCA has beaten us too much of late,” said Villa captain Asuman Alishe after the match, “We must win today (yesterday). I’m proud of the boys that we did it.”

In Jinja, URA built onto their previous 2-1 victory over Villa by beating home side Bul 2-0.

Stephen Mukwala scored both goals, with Joackiam Ojera the assist master.

Elsewhere, Ronald Ssempala’s brace and a late goal from Ibrahim Kasinde saw Soltilo Bright Stars come from two goals down to beat Myda 3-2. Joseph Wahampa and Ibrahim Nsimbe scored for Myda.

StarTimes Premier League

Yesterday’s results

SC Villa 2-1 KCCA

Soltilo Bright Stars 3-2 Myda

Bul 0-2 URA

Onduparaka 1-1 Wakiso Giants

Police 3-0 Busoga United

Today, 4pm

Mbarara City vs Express, Kakyeka Stadium – Mbarara City, LIVE on TV

Kyetume vs UPDF, Fufa Technical Centre – Njeru

Vipers SC vs Kitara, St. Mary’s Stadium – Kitende



