Villa roll, Kalumba pounces on Kitara

Retaining their topflight league status remains UPDF’s primary ambition following their return to the Startimes Uganda Premier League, for now.

That however is a target that will soon be eclipsed if the army side continue with their fast start to the season, which included eclipsing record champions SC Villa’s first victory this season.

UPDF recorded their second victory in as many games, a 5-1 drubbing of Kitara at Kavumba yesterday, to level on six points with leaders KCCA.

Two more than Villa, who eased to a 3-0 win over Mbarara City. Bul and Police also have four points.

Striker Brian Kalumba, on loan from champions Vipers, has played a big part in the fast start and continued the surprise upturn in the league-goals return with another four-goal haul.

That matched KCCA forward Brian Aheebwa. He bagged four in Tuesday’s 8-0 annihilation of Onduparaka. Besides their respective teams, they are now level atop the scoring charts with five. Surely, Steven Mukwala’s 13 goals that got him the top scorers’ accolade with Maroons in a 25-game season due to the Covid-19 pandemic will not only beaten but obliterated.

Neither of the pair started the season with a huge profile. They are building their own castles. It’s only match day two of 30!

Biran Kayanja also scored for a second successive game to complete the rout for the Kefa Kisala-coached side. Peter Lomoro scored for Kitara.

That fittingly overshadowed Villa, third last season, who buried any early season jitters that may have been caused by the laboured 2-all away draw at Bul.

Left back Derrick Ndahiro got the first goal converting a 20th minute penalty after Mbarara City goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekeba was punished for bringing down Nicholas Kabonge in the box Striker Isaac Ogwang, then announced himself to the Villa faithful, marking his first start since signing from third division side Spartan.

“I am really impressed by the new signings,” coach Edward Kaziba stated. “Our focus is to do better than last season.” Ogwang punished worse goalkeeping from Sxekeba who spilled a tame effort from Kabonge to tap home the rebound on 29 minutes.

Ogwang, who impressed alongside another Masaza Cup product Ronald Ssekiganda, then got his second and Villa’s third on 36 minutes, heading in a Goffin Oyirwoth in-swinging cross from the left.

Ndahiro even had the luxury of missing a penalty in the second half. There could have been more as coach Kaziba chose to play on the break where they still found spaces.

With the game done and dusted, ex-Villa striker Bashir Mutanda forced a late save from Meddie Kibirige and struck the bar for Mbarara whose next game is away at KCCA.

Their coach Brian Ssenyondo is away in Rwanda with the U17 national team and it could be a factor in how they performed to stay on one point.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

YESTERDAY’S RESULTS

SC Villa 3-0 Mbarara

Kitara 1-5 UPDF

FRIDAY FIXTURES

MYDA vs. Onduparaka, King George IV Memorial Stadium – Tororo

KCCA vs. Mbarara City, MTN Omondi Stadium – Lugogo TV

Busoga Utd vs. Kyetume, Njeru

