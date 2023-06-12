Villa to unveil Serbian coach

Dusan Stojanovic, a 37-year-old Serbian, is expected to be unveiled as new SC Villa head coach this week, Daily Monitor understands.

Former KCCA manager Morley Byekwaso, who this newspaper has been informed has already signed a contract with the Jogoos, will be Stojanovic’s assistant.

Former Express CEO Isaac Mwesigwa is also expected to put pen to paper for the same role at Villa.

By last evening, a few things were still being sorted before Mwesigwa could contractually commit, our sources say.

All this comes on the heels of hitherto Villa head coach Jackson Magera, his assistant Ibrahim Kirya, goalkeeping coach Mukasa Kiyenje and team manager Sulait Makumbi being shown the exit at the weekend.

Serbian-Jogoo connection

Stojanovic’s countryman, also former Villa boss and current Uganda Cranes coach - Micho Sredojevic - is said to have given a helping hand for the move to happen.

We could not readily verify the above as Micho is focused Uganda Cranes Afcon duty in Cameroon but one of our sources for this story - a Villa executive member - corroborated this version of events.

“They come from the same country and you cannot doubt Micho’s rich footballing connections,” said the executive member, who requested to remain anonymous because they didn’t want to be quoted before the club officially announced anything.

Stojanovic was Micho’s assistant at Egyptian side Zamalek between March 2018 and August 2019

He also served in the same capacity when Micho was in charge of Zambia’s Chipolopolo from August 2019 to January 2020.

Stojanovic, who fluently speaks Russian and English, has also coached a number of Serbian clubs back home as well as in Russia.

“The new coach (Stojanovic) is already in the country and has already met with the club bosses,” added another club official.

“On Saturday he, together with Byekwaso and Mwesigwa met with the chairman (Villa president Omar Mandela) and the plan is to unveil all of them on Tuesday.”

Magera and Kirya were dismissed despite their gallant show in the Uganda Premier League, where Villa finished third behind KCCA and champions Vipers.

But the club management is understood not to trust them beyond what they delivered last season.

Fact file

Name: Dusan Stojanovic

Age: 37

Education: University of Belgrade, Bachelor's Degree in Sports Studies

Coaching qualification: Uefa A

Coaching experience

Mar 2022 - Oct 2022: Assistant Head Coach, FK Rad, Serbia

Aug 2021 - Mar 2022: Football coach, FK Vojvodina,

Feb 2020 - Mar 2021: Assistant Head Coach, Zambia National Team

Aug 2019 - Jan 2020: Assistant Head Coach, SC Zamalek, Egypt

Mar 2018 - Aug 2019: Football Coach, FK Crvena zvezda

Feb 2016 - Nov 2017: Assistant Head Coach, FC Krasnodar, Russia

Feb 2013 - Feb 2016: Assistant Head Coach, FK Cukaricki