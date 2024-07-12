Villa turn to new faces

By now, SC Villa must have gotten used to the departure of their hitherto core players and embracing a new dawn.

Indeed, Serbian gaffer Dusan Stojanovic didn't mince his words whilst emphasizing that life will move on swiftly even after Kenneth Ssemakula, Garvin Kizito, Joseph Kafumbe, Umar Lutalo and Abbas Kyeyune called it quits.

Boxed into a tight corner after the Cecafa Kagame Cup Group C opening barren draw with South Sudanese side El Merriekh-Bentiul in Dar es Salaam, focus will obviously turn to their earmarked replacements in pursuit of redemption.

The arrival of former Vipers, Kitara and Under-20 left-winger Najib Yiga was supposed to grant the three-time Cecafa winners with the cutting edge in the final third and lift the creative burden off prodigy Patrick Kakande.

Against Bentiul, Yiga somewhat struggled to offer Stojanovic what Lutalo used to, eight goals and a couple of assists, and if granted another start on Friday against Tanzanian side Singida, he ought to do better.

Coaches that have handled Yiga before like Fred Kajoba (late), Edward Golola and Brian Ssenyondo, each gave varying opinions on his best position, which makes Stojanovic's choice to play him at the apex on the three-man midfield a risky gamble.

Midfielder Isaac Mpagi showed grit and impeccable workrate at Maroons last season before the switch to Villa.

Should push come to shove in the fight to rectify the scoring dilemma, the minuscule attacking midfielder is expected to be thrown into the fray as an alternative attacking route.

The attacking trio of Kakande, Charles Lwanga and Hakim Kiwanuka left a lot to be desired in the El Merreikh-Bentiu stalemate that Villa posted only two shots on goal, four off target shots and didn't look fearsome in the nine corners they got.

“If you do not score you don’t win games. We are not scoring enough goals. Even last season it was the same problem, missing many chances. But this is the first game and we shall look to improve,” Stojanovic pledged.

Then again, Villa can improve their offensive by granting left winger Denis Kaka Omony the licence to venture forward and weave in timely crosses on top of developing a telepathic chemistry with Kakande on the left flank.

At Soltilo Bright Stars last season, Kaka was an unplayable attacking menace on the left wing which earned him a national team call up and also has an eye for goal if empowered and supported by the team structure.

Plan B

It is high time that Stojanovic redefined the roles of bench players like right winger Peter Onzima, forward Reagan Mpade, playmaker Elvis Ngonde and new signing Kato Semayange, in the name of solving the goalscoring puzzle.

Anything other than victory today against Singida that lost 1-0 to APR, will push the Jogoos at the cusp of an early group elimination and poke holes into their audious league title retention bid and Caf Champions League group stage target.

Singida new coach Patrick Aussems will bank on forwards Edmund John and Najim Musa to probe the Villa bacline manned by Cyrus Kibande, David Owori, Kaka and Arnold Odong at the Azam Complex, Chamazi.

In the other group game later, APR boss Darko Novic will hope Nigerian import Victor Chukwuemeka Mbaoma who netted the only goal against Singida, bails him out again against El Merreikh-Bentiu to cement their top of the table status.

Cecafa Kagame Cup

Friday at 6pm

SC Villa vs. Singida Black Stars, Chamazi Stadium