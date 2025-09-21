Villa, Vipers, KCCA to benefit from Fifa Shs1.2t package

Uganda’s top-flight clubs are smiling after Fifa confirmed a record-breaking $355m (about Shs1.2 trillion) will be distributed globally to clubs whose players feature in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers and finals.

In the past, only clubs with players at the final tournament benefited. But under the new arrangement, any club releasing a player for World Cup qualifiers will now be compensated directly – a move designed to spread solidarity and recognise the role of local teams in nurturing talent.

Five local clubs

That means Vipers SC, SC Villa, KCCA and Kitara FC – all of whom had players in the Cranes’ recent World Cup qualifying squads for the Mozambique and Somalia fixtures – are now guaranteed a share of the cash.

According to Fifa, the adjusted programme ensures “fairer and more inclusive redistribution across global club football.” Fifa president Gianni Infantino described the move as “a step further in recognising the huge contribution of clubs and their players worldwide.”

For Ugandan clubs, this is a breakthrough. Vipers, for instance, will now benefit from releasing Allan Okello, Rogers Torach, Hilary Mukundane and Abdu Watambala, while SC Villa get a cut for Reagan Mpande and Patrick Jonah Kakande. KCCA can cash in on Gavin Kizito, Herbert Achayi and Joel Sserunjogi, and Kitara will be rewarded for Jude Ssemugabi.

Uganda’s squad also included foreign-based stars like Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa) and Travis Mutyaba (CS Sfaxien, Tunisia), whose clubs abroad will also receive compensation. But crucially, for the first time, local Ugandan outfits stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the continent’s giants in sharing Fifa’s solidarity fund.

Settling club-country rows

A Uganda Cranes official, who preferred anonymity as he’s not the team’s official spokesperson, speaking on the development, said the reform will “transform how Ugandan clubs view international duty. For years, clubs bore the cost of losing key players to national team duty. Now, they get financial recognition, which will help investment in facilities, youth systems and player welfare.”

The last CBP edition after the Qatar 2022 World Cup saw $209m (Shs732b) shared among 440 clubs from 51 countries. With the 2026 tournament expanded and the new qualifying clause added, Fifa projects hundreds more clubs worldwide, including Uganda’s giants, will directly benefit.

Uganda Cranes players’ contribution not only boosts national pride but now also guarantees their home clubs tangible financial rewards – a game-changer in a league where clubs have long battled for stable sponsorships and operational cash flow.

BREAKDOWN – Ugandan clubs & players eligible from 2026 qualifiers

Vipers SC: Allan Okello, Rogers Torach, Hilary Mukundane, Abdu Watambala

SC Villa: Reagan Mpande, Patrick Jonah Kakande

KCCA FC: Gavin Kizito, Herbert Achayi, Joel Sserunjogi

Kitara FC: Jude Ssemugabi

Bul FC: Joel Mutakubwa (goalkeeper)