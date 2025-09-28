Vipers advance but remain work in progress

Vipers' gradually-burning transformation under Belgian tactician Jacky Ivan Minnaert is starting to gather steam - not with blinding flair, but with tactical clarity and big-match maturity.

On Saturday night under the lights of a buzzing St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende, the Venoms sealed a 1-0 win over Namibia’s African Stars, completing a 2-0 aggregate victory that sent them into the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.



It was not a performance to stir the soul, but it was one to earn respect. With the group stages now firmly within reach, Vipers' new-look project is showing early signs of identity — a side built on structure, discipline, and calculated risks.



Minnaert, in only his second official match in charge, made two key changes from the team that ground out a 1-0 win in Cape Town a week earlier.

Yunus Sentamu, dropped in the first leg, was handed a starting berth — and repaid that trust with the winning goal in the 63rd minute after capitalizing on a defensive lapse.

Alongside him, Liberian forward Robin Kane Hney also got the nod ahead of captain Milton Karisa, while Allan Okello retained his place despite subdued performances in both legs.

Heartbeat



While Okello, expected to be Vipers’ creative heartbeat, still looked short of his best, Minnaert’s tactical calls elsewhere spoke volumes of his vision.

Denis Kiggundu, starting ahead of the more experienced Alfred Mudekereza, was commanding in goal and made a key stop when called upon.

In defence, Congolese import Kevin Dasylva put in a towering, composed shift after being preferred to Rogers Torach - a move that now looks justified after his man-of-the-match performance.



The midfield trio of Taddeo Lwanga, Karim Watambala, and Enock Ssebaggala held firm again, combining steel with decent ball movement. Their understanding still has room to grow, but their compactness and positioning over both legs proved vital in controlling the tempo.



The bold decision to bench both Karisa and Gusto Mulongo, and instead start an attack led by Okello, Hney, and Sentamu, underlines Minnaert’s no-favorites philosophy.

While Karisa was reintroduced in the second half, the message was clear — starting slots must be earned.



Saturday’s game had its tense spells. African Stars rattled the post in the first half and threatened with pace on the break. But Vipers managed the game better — slowing it down when necessary, tightening the backline, and striking clinically when the chance came.

Sentamu’s goal, calmly slotted into an empty net after the visitors failed to clear their lines, proved decisive.

Next

Now, the Venoms will face either Zambia's Power Dynamos or Ivory Coast giants ASEC Mimosas (played last evening) in the next round — a tougher test that will demand more sharpness, especially in the final third.

Minnaert is expected to fine-tune his new core, and much will depend on whether Okello can finally ignite into the protagonist Vipers need him to be.



Still, under the Belgian’s early guidance, the signs are promising. The fight for starting places is real, the structure is forming, and the results — however gritty — are coming.

If this rebuild holds, Vipers may yet break into the group stage — not with swagger, but with purpose.

Caf Champions League

Preliminary Round, Second Leg

Result

Vipers 1(1)-0(0) African Stars