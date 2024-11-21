Vipers banking on Okello to tax lukewarm URA

Vipers have been a team reborn since coach John 'Ayala' Luyinda took over the reins from the underwhelming Nikola Kavazovic just five games ago.

Under Luyinda’s guidance, the Venoms have grown from strength to strength, shedding their cautious approach for a vibrant, attacking brand of football.

No longer content with just grinding out results, Vipers now play to dazzle their fans while making a bold statement in their pursuit of the league title.

With playmaker Allan Okello in sensational form, they head into the clash against their bogey side URA on Friday determined to extend their winning streak and solidify their dominance.

Venomous onslaught

Luyinda’s immediate focus is on ensuring Vipers stay firmly in the title race, with the Venoms sitting second on 17 points from eight matches ahead of Nec’s showdown with KCCA last evening.

To keep pace with the leading pack, he is expected to maintain his trusted attacking quartet of Allan Okello, Moses Waiswa, Karim Watambala, and Milton Karisa.

The onus will be on this in-form unit to dismantle Alex Isabirye’s inconsistent URA side, who currently languish in ninth place and are still reeling from a disappointing defeat to Maroons.

Despite their struggles, URA - currently on 11 points from eight StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches - have the tools to trouble the Venoms.

Historically a bogey side for Vipers, the Tax Collectors have shown they can rise to the occasion.

However, Isabirye’s inability to establish a consistent starting lineup since his third return to the club has turned URA into a shadow of their former selves.

This inconsistency has rendered them a laughing stock at times and impotent against the league’s heavyweights, raising doubts about their capacity to derail Vipers’ red-hot form.

Eyes on Okello

Okello, the rejuvenated heartbeat of Vipers’ attack, was somewhat muted in the pulsating 1-1 draw with KCCA at St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende a fortnight ago and endured a mixed performance during the Uganda Cranes’ recent Afcon qualifiers.

However, against the Tax Collectors at Nakivubo Stadium today, the deft playmaker is expected to rediscover the fearsome form that has made him Vipers’ go-to man this season.

With five goals to his name and a knack for deciding pivotal matches, Okello’s creativity and precision will be crucial as the Venoms aim to assert their dominance over their unpredictable opponents.

URA forward Bruno Buyanga will trouble the Vipers backline.

Kitara against the wall

At Butema Royal Park, newly appointed Kitara coach Wasswa Bbosa faces a daunting task as he seeks to halt the club's alarming free fall by any means necessary.

Hosting UPDF today at their recently established stadium, Kitara will be desperate to secure their first victory at the new venue after an underwhelming switch from Masindi.

Bbosa, renowned for his no-nonsense approach, will hope to inspire a turnaround and restore Kitara’s early-season momentum against a UPDF side keen to exploit their hosts’ struggles.

Kitara, last season’s fourth-place finishers, find themselves in unfamiliar territory, languishing at the bottom of the table with just four points and a solitary win to their name.

Their recent 1-0 loss to fellow strugglers Soltilo Bright Stars has only deepened their woes.

In contrast, Paul Kiwanuka’s UPDF come into the game buoyed by a morale-boosting victory over Mbarara City at Bombo, which lifted them to seventh place with 12 points.

Bbosa’s men will need to dig deep to overturn their fortunes against an opponent seemingly on an upward trajectory.

Omedi goal drought

Kitara’s woes could finally ease if their frontline, led by Jude Ssemugabi and Denis Omedi, who is yet to score in eight matches, can rediscover their Midas touch and find the back of the net.

The pressure is mounting on the pair to reignite the spark that made Kitara a force last season.

However, they face a UPDF side with nothing to lose, whose pragmatic and physical style of play poses a significant threat.

With the ability to grind out results, Kiwanuka’s men are more than capable of claiming Kitara’s scalp in their own backyard.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday fixtures

URA vs Vipers, 7pm -Nakivubo Stadium

Mbarara City vs Mbale Heroes, 4pm -Kakyeka Stadium