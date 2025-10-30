Vipers begin title defence in Entebbe

After bowing out of the Caf Champions League at the hands of Zambian side Power Dynamos, Vipers must now dust themselves off and embark on an audacious StarTimes Uganda Premier League title defence.

The seven-time champions return to domestic duty on Saturday with a tricky short trip to the Bugonga Fisheries Ground, where neighbours Entebbe UPPC await in what has been dubbed the 'Entebbe Road Derby.'



For Vipers and their Belgian tactician Ivan Minnaert, today’s clash is more than just a league opener - it is a statement of intent.

Having sat out the early fixtures due to their continental engagements and boycott, the Venoms now face the challenge of finding rhythm and cohesion quickly in a league that has already gained momentum.

Engaging second gear

The cracks evident in their Caf campaign - lack of fluid identity, inconsistency in attack, and uncoordinated defending - exposed a side still very much a work in progress.

Minnaert will be keen to roll out a refined, hungry, and competent unit capable of reclaiming domestic dominance.



The timing, however, couldn’t be trickier. UPPC, coached by former Vipers bosses Abdallah Mubiru and Livingstone Mbabazi, have started life in the top flight with admirable confidence.

After losing narrowly 1-0 to early leaders Buhimba United Saints on the opening day, the Bugonga-based outfit responded strongly with wins over Lugazi and Nec, and a hard-earned draw against record champions SC Villa.

Last Saturday’s 1-0 triumph over Nec - secured through Samuel Kawawa’s 60th-minute strike from a Gift Odong cross - lifted them to seven points from four matches and within touching distance of the early pacesetters.



That steady rise has made UPPC one of the early-season surprise packages. Their squad, which features former Vipers players like Fazil Tumwine, Issa Bugembe, and Jacob Okao, blends experience with determination.

Where is Okello?

The defensive pairing of Mustafa Mujjuzi and Okao will be tasked with containing Vipers’ potent attack led by Allan Okello, Yunus Sentamu, and Milton Karisa - players expected to rediscover their groove after an uninspiring continental run.



The Uganda Premier League secretariat is yet to announce the final decision regarding Vipers’ aborted opening-day fixture against Kitara and the rescheduling of their missed games against Calvary and UPDF.

Nonetheless, the Venoms can ill afford a false start. Minnaert knows that another slip-up could immediately pile pressure on a team still reeling from their Caf exit and eager to reassert their supremacy at home.



Entebbe Road derby promises a fiery test of resolve for both sides - Vipers seeking to reawaken their title credentials, and Entebbe UPPC daring to announce their arrival with a famous scalp.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League



Saturday