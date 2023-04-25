Vipers bite Kongolo to close in on summit

It wasn't a game for the fainthearted. The beautiful football fanatics too missed nothing. But reigning Star times Uganda Premier League champions Vipers returned to Kampala smiling with three points in the bag.

The 1-0 victory over hard fighting Arua Hill at the Barifa took third-placed Vipers to 39 points from 20 matches.

They trail log leaders SC Villa by four points with three games in hand ahead of their mammoth clash on Saturday at Wankulukuku.

The alarm bells have been sounded and the three-way league title fight can't get more thrilling and unpredictable.

KCCA, in second with 41 points from 21 matches is also firmly within sight for Alex Isabirye's side.

At the soggy Barifa turf, Vipers pounced first in the second minute and chose to sit back and wait for counter-attacks after Abubakar Lawal's strike.

The Venoms, depleted by injuries to the core, were determined to return with victory from Arua by hook or crook.

he Nigeria forward took matters in his hands to lift Vipers by silencing the home crowd when he controlled right-back Ashraf Mandela's cross at the edge of the box to shoot past Rogers Omedwa between Arua Hill goal posts.

Isabirye was somewhat vindicated for his long ball approach against Livingstone Mbabazi's Kongolo that love to pass the ball and attack in phases.

On 28 minutes, Arua Hill defender and skipper Rashid Toha forced a reflex save from Vipers goalkeeper Fabian Mutombora with a well taken freekick from 30 yards.

Injuries had forced Isabirye's hand to recall suspended left-winger Disan Galiwango who joined Miton Karisa to support lone striker Karim Ndugwa.

Vipers thought they had scored their second on 40 minutes but Lawal's shot deflected off Galiwango who was judged to be in an offside position.

The hosts too were unlucky to have striker Innocent Media's clinical finish in the second half waved for offside.

Aside from the goal contribution, Lawal joined forces with midfielders Siraje Ssentamu and returning Gracia Mpongo to shield Mandela, Issa Mubiru, Hillary Mukundane and Livingstone Mulondo's backline that faced constant attacks from the hosts especially in the second half.

Top scorer battle hits up

Asaph Mwebaze's Bright Stars and Express played out a 1-all draw in a game of evenly matched teams at the Kavumba Recreation Ground.

Ibrahim Kasinde gave Bright Stars a 17th minute lead stabbing home after Express failed to clear a corner kick

Bright Stars then leveled matters on 53 minutes when Denis Otim's rash challenge caught Enoch Ssebagala for Allan Kayiwa to convert from the penalty spot for his 10th goal of the season.



The result leaves Express ninth with 29 points while Bright Stars are 11th and a point below.

At Luzira Prisons Ground, Maroons striker Fred Amaku scored a first half goal to join Kayiwa on 10 goals in what is turning out to be a two-horse top scorer race.

The 1-0 win lifted Muhammad Ssenfuma's Maroons to eighth on the table with 30 points from 22 matches.