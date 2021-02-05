Vipers boss Kajoba unfazed ahead of season resumption

By DENIS BBOSA More by this Author

Five. Yes, five players, including four regulars will be missing when Vipers resume their Uganda Premier League title defence against lowly Myda tomorrow at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende. Forwards Milton Karisa and Muhammad Shaban were part of the Uganda Cranes at the African Nations Championship (Chan) returned from Cameroon injured.



Defender Aziz Kayondo and midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga were there too despite the latter not playing a game in a meek group exit. They’re again away with the U-20 national team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. Young striker Richard Basangwa is also away and scored in the friendly against Tanzania on Wednesday. “Yes, we will miss them but the show must go on,” Kajoba said of the absentees. “At the moment, the focus is working on the players’ mental attitude so that we get back to winning ways,” he added.

Karisa suffered a thigh muscle tear in the goalless draw with Rwanda while Shaban continues to be blighted by ankle and knee problems following a lengthy injury absence that only ended last December. Vipers currently lie eighth on seven points, five behind leaders UPDF, with two games in hand even if it’s still early days in the season.

The break, going back to December to enable for Uganda Cranes travel to Cameroon, has however been kind to Vipers on fitness front too.

“The break has helped me look at the team and strategize. The new players like Sentamu give us belief that we are going to be a different team in attack,” revealed Kajoba, whose early league campaign was interrupted by a deplorable Caf Champions League outing. Congolese striker Ceaser Manzoki is fit again while defender Christopher Mulondo is now kicking a ball after knee surgery.

