Vipers cast aside SC Villa, close in on leaders Wakiso

Vipers used a 17- game unbeaten streak en-route to winning last season's StarTimes Uganda Premier League title with an 18-point margin over KCCA.

With just nine games into the season, Vipers are building the sort of run that wins championships.

Yesterday's 2-0 home win over SC Villa was their fifth in succession after a stuttering start.

The sequence has also seen them score nine times without conceding a goal!

Most importantly the Venoms have now closed the gap between them and leaders Wakiso Giants to just one point with a game in hand.

The result saw Vipers move to 20 points from nine games with Wakiso on 21 having played one game more.

Striker Yunus Sentamu is again leading the charge with his goal at the St.Mary's Stadium yesterday his sixth of the season.

Karim Watambala scored the other goal for the Venoms against opponents who have now lost three of the last four games after a bright start.

Villa are now seventh with 14 points after 10 games. Back to the top of the table, KCCA are putting up a run similar to that Vipers.

Not playing the eye-catching football displayed by leaders Wakiso but getting the job done.

They recorded their fourth win in five games yesterday to move up to third on 19 points from nine games following a 2-1 win over Gaddafi.

Brian Majwega and Allan Okello scored for the Yellow Boys in between a finely struck effort by Alex Kitatta. The table is building up nicely.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Vipers SC 2-0 SC Villa

Blacks Power 1-0 UPDF

KCCA 2-1 Gaddafi

Maroons 2-2 URA