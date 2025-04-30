Vipers close in on seventh league title

Table leaders Vipers continued their march towards a potential seventh national league title with yet another narrow win – this time edging UPDF 1-0 at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Tuesday.

Gusto Mulongo struck the winner in the 73rd minute to hand coach John Luyinda’s side their 19th victory of the season – more than any other team – and stretch their lead at the top to eight points on 62.

Second-placed Nec could reduce the gap back to five points if they overcome Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium on Wednesday.

Vipers’ Siraje Ssentamu claimed Man of the Match honours as UPDF stayed 10th on 33 points.

Over at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru, third-placed Bul contributed half of the day’s eight goals, thumping Lugazi 4-0 to move to 49 points – 13 behind Vipers with just four games remaining.

Abdul Karim Ndugwa led the rout with a brace. He opened the scoring in the 27th minute, finishing off Reagan Kalyowa’s pass, before completing his double four minutes into the second half following excellent work from Swabir Mpasa.

Ibrahim Orit and Hillary Onek added further gloss with goals in the 62nd and 69th minutes, sealing Bul’s 13th win of the campaign.

Elsewhere at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, KCCA registered a second straight win under interim coach Jackson Magera, defeating 10-man Police 2-1.

Shafik Nana Kwikiriza gave the hosts an early lead in the seventh minute, only for the visitors to equalize through Umar Kasumba’s penalty midway through the first half.

Usama Arafat restored KCCA’s lead in the 71st minute, and Police’s hopes of a comeback were dashed when Matthias Muwanga was sent off in the 86th minute for a second bookable offence.

KCCA’s 11th win moves them up to fifth with 40 points, while Police sit just two places above the relegation zone on 30.

The league continues on Wednesday with five more matches on the card.

