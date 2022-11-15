Vipers desperate for some run

StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) champions Vipers got their first win of the season at the third time of asking when they swept aside Maroons some weeks back.

But a visit to Wakiso Giants could only return a point, earned in the second half from the most unlikely of sources when Hillary Mukundane pounced for a 1-1 draw.

That saw coach Roberto Oliveira's men drag themselves from second bottom two.

A trip up north to face Lira's Blacks Power at the weekend was the next immediate opportunity for Vipers to get back on track.

It was far from easy, needing a late emphatic penalty from Ashraf Mandela to settle that.

The importance of that win was captured in the relief shown by striker Yunus Sentamu, whose only two goals in five matches came in the 3-0 victory over Maroons.

"Crucial win at this point of our UPL season," he said, praising the "great fight from the boys."

Now the Venoms welcome Arua Hill to St Mary's Stadium, Kitende on Tuesday desperate to put up their second successive win for the first time this season.

Vipers are coming off a win while Arua Hill, who were the only unbeaten side until the 1-0 loss to URA at the weekend, will want to bounce back.

The win at Blacks Power, who travel to Maroons today, pushed Vipers further up to ninth on eight points from five games.

That is three places and a point below Arua Hill.

Vipers coach Oliveira will be hopping Karim Wantambala continues his encouraging performances in the middle of the park and skipper Milton Karisa, Sentamu and Cromwell Rwothomio do the job the other end of the pitch.

His counterpart Livingston Mbabazi will count on their leading scorer with three goals, Rashid Toha, and Gadaffi Kacancu among others to probe Vipers.

Elsewhere, Soltilo Bright Stars host Onduparaka at Kavumba Recreation Ground with both teams looking for their first win of the season.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Match Day Eight fixtures

Tuesday, 4pm

Vipers SC vs. Arua Hill SC, St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Maroons vs. Blacks Power, Prisons Grounds, Luzira

Soltilo Bright Stars vs. Onduparaka, Kavumba Recreation Ground, Wakiso

Wednesday, 4pm

Busoga United vs. Express, Kakindu Stadium, Jinja, Live on FUFA TV