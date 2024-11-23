Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Vipers ease past URA to hit summit

Allan Okello made the difference again. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE 

By  Our Reporter

What you need to know:

Vipers now top standings on 20 points, one more than NEC and two ahead of third-placed KCCA.

Vipers SC went about their business fast , taxing the tax body’s club, URA, at Nakivubo on Friday to assume the StarTimes Uganda Premier League leadership.

The Venoms beat URA 2-0 to dislodge NEC from the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table.

Skipper Milton Karisa and playmaker Allan Okello scored the goals for the Kitende side. 

Also Read

Vipers now top standings on 20 points, one more than NEC and two ahead of third-placed KCCA.

The Venoms and NEC have won six matches in nine respectively, while KCCA have won one fewer.

On their part, URA – who have now won just three, drawn two and lost four – are in 10th place on 11 points. 

At Nakivubo, the tax collectors fell behind on 56 minutes when Karisa struck home a ball that came off URA defender.

The visitors doubled their advantage five minutes after the hour when Okello headed in Karisa’s cross from the right. Action continues on Saturday.

In the headlines