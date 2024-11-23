Vipers ease past URA to hit summit

Vipers SC went about their business fast , taxing the tax body’s club, URA, at Nakivubo on Friday to assume the StarTimes Uganda Premier League leadership.

The Venoms beat URA 2-0 to dislodge NEC from the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table.

Skipper Milton Karisa and playmaker Allan Okello scored the goals for the Kitende side.

Vipers now top standings on 20 points, one more than NEC and two ahead of third-placed KCCA.

The Venoms and NEC have won six matches in nine respectively, while KCCA have won one fewer.

On their part, URA – who have now won just three, drawn two and lost four – are in 10th place on 11 points.

At Nakivubo, the tax collectors fell behind on 56 minutes when Karisa struck home a ball that came off URA defender.