Vipers, Express maintain Premier League title chase

Tasked to respond after URA opened up a four-point lead at the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL), reigning champions Vipers responded with a resounding 4-0 win over Myda to maintain hopes of back-to-back titles.

The Venoms thrashed their hosts to move to 46 points after 21 games and remain within one point of the leaders with nine games left.

They are followed in hot pursuit by Express, who left it late before recording a 2-0 win over visiting Onduparaka at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku to improve their tally to 43 points.

And while the Red Eagles got their goals late with Eric Kambale scoring a thunderbolt on 78 minutes before adding a second with 90th minute header, Vipers showed early intent.Yunus Ssentamu scored a penalty on 19 minutes after being fouled in the box before Karim Watambala added the second for a 2-0 halftime lead.

Completing the double

David Bagoole added the third in the second half before Ssentamu completed his double on 65 minutes against opponents, who are doomed for relegation and are yet to record a home win all season. All two games were however not as dramatic as the encounter between struggling Wakiso Giants and Police that ended in a 3-1 win for the former.

Referee George Nkurunzinza twice punished Police defender Eric Ssenjobe first a for a foul on Vianney Ssekajugo and then for a handball early in the second half.

Each time Joshua Lubwama stepped up to emphatically dispatch the penalties past Police goalkeeper Tom Ikara for a 2-0 lead.

Ssekajugo then tapped home the third from a Frank Ssebuufu pass after drawing Ikara out of position on 62 minutes. Cue the late drama.

No Lady Luck

First assistant referee Jane Mutonyi made a very late offside call to rule out a Tony Mawejje would be goal before substitute Herman Wasswa bundled home Police’s goal on 72 minutes.

The same official then further enraged the Police camp with another curious call ruling that an effort from Ben Ochen which hit the cross bar had gone out of play before being forced past the goal line.

The moments seemed a let-off for the Purple Sharks, who held on to reach 23 points and open a four-point gap between them and Kyetume. The latter are the team that occupy the third and final relegation spot. Police stay fifth with 37 points. KCCA welcome Solitilo Bright Stars at Lugogo as Match Day 21 climaxes.

Uganda Premier League

Team p w d l f a pts

1. URA 21 14 5 2 32 13 47

2. Vipers 21 14 4 3 47 15 46

3. Express 21 12 7 2 30 11 43

4. KCCA 20 11 4 5 43 14 37

5. Police 21 11 4 6 47 23 37

6. UPDF 21 10 2 9 28 28 32

7. SC Villa 21 8 7 6 25 23 31

8. Bright Stars 20 8 6 6 33 24 30

9. BUL 21 7 4 10 26 33 25

10. Mbarara City 21 6 7 8 19 26 25

11. Busoga Utd 21 6 6 9 17 31 24

12. Onduparaka 21 7 3 11 21 37 24

13. Wakiso Giants 21 4 11 6 25 27 23

14. Kyetume 21 4 7 10 22 36 19

15. Myda 21 2 3 16 23 63 9

16. Kitara 21 2 2 17 24 58 8

