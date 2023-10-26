Vipers, Express pursue scampering lead pack

It is business unusual in the ongoing StarTimes Uganda Premier League. The tables have turned to have Bul and new entrants Kitara forming a race of their own at the top.

Kitara's emphatic statement 3-1 come-from-behind win over Wakiso Giants on Wednesday at Wakiso suggested they need more attention and respect.

Holders Vipers are now seven points adrift of leaders Bul that are tied on 15 points with second-placed Kitara after five matchdays.

Leonard Neiva's Venoms can jump from fifth to third slot with victory over Soltilo Bright Stars on Friday at Kavumba.

That is easier said than done considering Vipers were not at their best in their 1-all draw with SC Villa at Kitende a week ago.

The Brazilian had hoped that latest Congolese signing Eric Kambale would be the magic bullet against Villa, but he wasn't and looked rusty.

“There are eyes on him and I think that should be exciting for Eric (Kambale). There is a lot of time to impress the fans and I believe it is only a matter of time,” he said.

Kambale, regaining his full fitness and composure after a lengthy lull, is expected to provide the spark for Vipers in tandem with fellow forwards Milton Karisa, Yunus Sentamu and Mohammed Salem.

Ironically, the goal taps have yet to fully open for the Venoms that are blessed with an array of attacking talent - at least on paper - having netted five strikes in four matches.

That should worry the gaffer who is yet to present his ideal best eleven - and largely yet to impose himself on the team with a tangible philosophy.

Neiva is yet to get the six-time winners into championship groove and must be licking his lips whenever he watches the gusto and finesse with which Kitara and Bul have dispatched their latest opponents.

At a club where hiring and firing coaches is a known norm, the alarm bells may start sounding for Neiva if he fails to garmner maximum points off Joseph Mutyaba's 13th placed Bright Stars that have raked only two points from four matches.

Eagles invade Bombo

The last two league victories against KCCA and Soltilo Bright Stars have breathed new life into Express season ambitions.

Currently third on the log with ten points from four matches, James Odoch's Red Eagles are at Bombo Barracks to capture UPDF that is yet to win under Pius Ngabo.

With a blossoming midfield triumvirate of Hussein Ssenoga, Ramsay Kawooya and Andrew Kawooya, Express are huge favourites in this duel and will once again look to forwards Marvin Oshaba, Alpha Ssali and Isaac Waigona to bury the chances created.

The lunchtime kickoff between sixth placed URA and Maroons in seventh promises to be a cracker at the Prisons Ground in Luzira.

Muhammad Ssenfuma's Maroons have etched out a tag of giant slayers especially inside the prison gallows while URA under rookie coach Fred Muhumuza are most times unpredictable and mundane.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday Fixtures

Maroons vs. URA FC, Prisons Ground-Luzira, 2pm

Soltilo Bright Stars vs. Vipers, Kavumba Rec Ground-Wakiso, 4pm