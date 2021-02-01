Vipers give Sentamu career lifeline so will the forward take it?

By George Katongole More by this Author

Yunus Sentamu recorded 19 appearances in competitive football for the Uganda Cranes between January 2014 and June 2018, but the striker has been without a club since parting ways with Albanian First Division side FK Tirana in 2019.

Having established his name in Albania, he was even named team captain after just five months. Team manager Ze Maria defended his choice describing Sentamu as “an example for everyone.”

That season, the youngster scored 12 goals in 19 appearances as Tirana were crowned champions in 2018.

Having started in all three of the 2014 African Nations Championship (Chan) games in South Africa, Sentamu was full of value scoring a brace in the opening 2-1 win over Burkina Faso with his second coming in style after he rounded off the goalkeeper. He was named man of the match.

Sentamu, who had just completed his A-Level certificate at St Mary’s SS Kitende and made his international debut 10 days earlier in a friendly against Mauritania, scored all the three goals Uganda registered at the tournament, becoming the centre of attention.

“It was a good experience (in South Africa 2014 Chan). I learned a lot, both as a footballer and a person,” Sentamu said.

It was DR Congo moneybags AS Vita that won his signature for a four-year deal. His name was to be remembered as he guided the side to the finals of the Caf Champions League before he was shortlisted for the African Player of the Year award alongside the then Cranes captain Geoffrey Massa.

His impressive start earned him plaudits from former Cranes coach Milutin Sredojevic.

“Sentamu has the knack of being in the right place at the right time and he shows plenty of composure in his finishing,” Micho said of the youngster then.

Sentamu then sealed a reported $200,000 (Shs733m) deal to Tunisian side Sfaxien in January 2015.

He stepped up moving to Finland with Ilves but after half a season with just 13 games under the belt, he declared himself a free agent before landing another deal in Tirana.

What happened?

However, Sentamu soon veered off course. He made the cut for the final 23-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon but he was forced to train alone due to reported indiscipline.

He did not feature in any of the games.

Once the golden boy, Sentamu became the forgotten man. He was overlooked by the national team coach Micho but with his unbothered scoring boots, he has been on the fringes.

A huge price tag did not help as he was reported to have asked Vipers owner Lawrence Mulindwa $50,000 (Shs183m) to sign him in 2019.

The young prospect was left to play with peers and pals in Kibuli as he failed to get himself a team.

Related UPL returns for tense season run

Advertisement

Next chapter

Last week, Sentamu was unveiled at big spenders Vipers in an undisclosed two-year deal to jump-start his fading career. He stressed that he was at home and was looking forward to help the team.

“I am excited for this next chapter of my career,” he said.

With the league giants failing to go past the first hurdle in the Caf Champions League, Mulindwa is keen to redevelop his side with tried-and-tested players, which gives Sentamu a perfect opportunity to reclaim his place in the hearts of his fans.

There are promising signs for the man nicknamed ‘Manucho’ – after Angolan legend of Brazilian descent – given that the Vipers are rebuilding. However, he will have to first displace established stars like Dan Sserunkuma, Paul Mucureezi, Shaban Muhammad and Milton Karisa with upstarts Jamil Karisa, Ibrahim Orit, Umar Kyebatala, Najib Yiga and Richard Basangwa lurking.

dbugembe@ug.nationmedia.com