Vipers go top after SC Villa clinical show

Everything moved according to the script as Vipers eased past self-destructing SC Villa to go top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) yesterday.

Like a team on a mission, Vipers drew first blood in the eighth minute when Dan Sserunkuma was gifted a freebie by SC Villa goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige’s misguided clearance that allowed him to shoot without any interference.

Two minutes later, Sserunkuma, with an eagle eye, put through left-back Disan Galiwango who swiftly crossed for Yunus Sentamu to score Vipers’ second - and his sixth of the season.

Vipers, reeling from their first season loss, were in full control and baying for more blood while Villa coach Edward Kaziba scratched his head for a quick remedy. There wasn’t any coming.

“After losing against Mbarara City over the weekend, we worked on our aggression and speed, it paid off today,” Vipers deputy coach Paul Kiwanuka told Daily Monitor.

To Kiwanuka, the hasty assault wasn’t an accident, but a well hatched plan to prevent Villa from accruing a third straight hurting win at the St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende.

“The game went according to our plan - score early and kill off the contest. It is one of our best games and more so we got our target of getting back to the top.

“This is a big boost for us ahead of the two tough games against KCCA and URA,” he added.

Marauding right-back Paul Willa’s thunderbolt of a goal on 80 minutes made it 3-0 as Vipers reclaimed their summit status with 30 points from 14 matches.

URA, which they face next on Saturday, is second due to an inferior goal difference.

Villa was largely let down by the absence of three key defenders - Moses Kigundu, Asuman Alishe and Garvin Kizito which forced gaffer Edward Kaziba gamble with midfielder Emmanuel Wasswa and wing-back Joseph Nsubuga at the heart of defence.

“We made two early common mistakes that made us lose the match.

We came with the plan to play and take the game to them but after conceding it didn’t come out well,” Kaziba, revealed in a crestfallen tone.

The league record winners are eighth on the table standing have amassed a paltry 19 points from 14 matches - a feat Kaziba attributes to injuries, fatigue and slow-pace rebuilding process at Villa Park .

Giants woes

What seemed like an easy fodder for the day turned sour as Wakiso Giants were shocked 3-2 by a Kitara side that was yet to win.

Peter Lomoro scored Kitara’s first goal that was followed by a brace by Edwin Agondeze to give Kitara their first slice of victory in their maiden top flight season.On a bad day at office, Wakiso Giants coach Douglas Bamweyana was shown matching orders while Rahmat Senfuka’s penalty was saved by Emmanuel Opio. Viane Sekajugo’s brace at Kavumba was rendered a consolation as the Purple Sharks remained 10th.

In the second match at Kavumba, Deogracious Ojok and Robert Mukongotya netted for visitors Bul as they overcame Soltilo Bright Stars to go ninth with 16 points.

