Vipers got lion's share of Shs2.5b in player sales

Vipers were the biggest earners in transfer of players business last year as four Ugandan clubs shared Shs2.6b.

The report that was released by Fifa last week showed that of the record 20,209 international transfers of professional male footballers, Uganda exported 50 and completed 32 incoming transfers.

More than 4,700 clubs from more than 182 nations were involved in the transfers of professional footballers, including a record-high 4,770 in the men’s professional game.

Of those clubs, 15 from Uganda were engaged while only four clubs sold players that raked in $700,000 (Shs2.6b) in receipt from transfer fees. However, no Ugandan club bought a player.

Congolese lead

Fufa could not reveal the exact transfers but from leading transfers data website, transfermarkt, Vipers sold Congolese striker Caesar Manzoki to Dalian Pro in China at $200,000 (Shs737m).

He is estimated to cost over shs1bn currently. The Ugandan champions also traded Aziz Kayondo to Real Salt Lake in the USA and Richard Basangwa to Wadi Degla in Egypt for undisclosed fees.

Express also reaped big last year in the sale of another Congolese striker Eric Kambale to Sudanese giants El Merreikh. The team reportedly earned in excess of shs150m but transfermarkt reports $91,000 (Shs336m) for the whole deal.

Jinja-based clubs Bul and Gaddafi also sold Simon Oketch and Charles Musiige to Ethiopia Premier League clubs Ethiopian Insurance and Dire Dawa City in undisclosed terms.

Arua Hill and URA were not left behind as they sold strikers Alfred Leku and Stephen Mukwala to Zesco United in Zambia and Asante Kotoko in Ghana respectively. The latter is estimated to cost $150,000 on the current market value.

Of the over 49,000 transfers of amateur players moving borders, there were only three incoming transfers to Uganda and 16 going out with three clubs engaged.

Women to Tanzania

Only five professional female players moved. They include Fauzia Najjemba from Kampala Queens to BIIK Kazygurt II in Kazakhstan and Fazilla Ikwaput and Riticia Nabbosa from Lady Doves to Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus and Fountain Gate Princess in Tanzania.

Only Lady Doves and Kampala Queens exported players. Fountain Gate alongside fellow Tanzanian compatriots Yanga with 19 and 16 and Najjemba’s Kazygurt II made the most transfers in women’s football.

Kenyan female player exodus to Tanzania was the highest in the world with 22 transfers. There were 1,555 transfers involving female professionals.

Intercontinental business

Fifa reported that clubs spent a total of $6.5bn (Shs.22.2t) with the English clubs breaking the $2b ceiling to reach $2.2b but received $600m.

Manchester United, Barcelona and Liverpool spent the most. Brazil (998) released the highest number of players while Portugal recorded the highest incoming transfers with 901.

European clubs spent $5.88b, about $300m excess of what they received. African received $55.9m from selling players to North America and Europe while $6.1m was traded between clubs internally.

Ivory Coast’s famous academy Asec Mimosa registered the biggest transfers from Africa with 21 as West Africa clubs dominated the transfer business.

Denis Onyango’s Mamelodi Sundowns spent the most in Africa but Egyptian clubs spent the most.

France earned $354.6m from the sale of players to England while Brazil and Portugal traded 454 players in the single-highest bilateral trade respectively. French clubs made the best business earning more that $740m.



Transfers in 2022

Total transfers – 71,002

Professional players – 20,209

Amateur players – 49,238

Clubs involved – 4,770

Total transfer fees - $6.5bn

Total transfer fees to Uganda - $700,000

Uganda (men)

Incoming transfers - 32

Outgoing transfers- 50

Engaging clubs – 15

Releasing clubs – 4

Total transfer fees – Shs2.6b

Spending on fees – Nil

Uganda (women)

Incoming transfers - 0

Outgoing transfers- 5

Releasing clubs – 2

Uganda (amateur)

Incoming transfers - 3

Outgoing transfers - 19