Vipers have answers for every question

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

Write off four-time StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions Vipers at your own peril.

Twice in the past two weeks Fred Kajoba’s side has been knocked off the summit of the log and they have responded with gusto each time.

On Saturday, they went for the jugular and decimated Onduparaka 3-1 at the Green Light Stadium for their first ever league win in Arua to return to the summit with 24 points from 10 matches.

Express, also yet to lose in as many games, sit second, two points less.

Unlike in the preceding 1-0 victory over Bul at Kitende, Kajoba went out of his shell – fielding three strikers Ceaser Manzoki, Muhammad Shaban and Yunus Ssentamu in a delicate away tie.

The gamble paid off with Ibrahim Orit, Manzoki and substitute Paul Mucureezi netting the goals just after the hour. By the time Living Kabon’s penalty kissed the net, the damage had already been done and three points were in the bag.

Apart from the enviable squad depth that had Vipers not missing defensive rock and skipper Halid Lwaliwa, Mucureezi and Orit put their case to the fore as the other reliable goal sources.

Advertisement

On a day Ssentamu’s boots failed, Mucureezi scored his seventh of the season.

Kajoba hinted on encountering each match as it comes ahead of his next opponents Soltilo Bright Stars. For eighth placed Onduparaka, it seems the earlier head coach Vialli Bainomugisha returns to the dugout, the better.

Free scoring Express

Forget the old styled Express that craved for goals. Wasswa Bbosa’s Red Eagles are in an unstoppable form at the moment, scoring at free will.

Express striker George Ssenkaba celebrates his goal against Wakiso Giants.

George Ssenkaaba, Charles Musiige, and Godfrey Lwesibawa were on target for the Wankulukuku side as they took Wakiso Giants to the cleaners on Friday.

With 11 goals in three matches, the 2012 winners temporarily went top before Vipers leapfrogged them a day later.

Bbosa’s side are back in the fray tomorrow, preparing to take on dour Kitara away at Kavumba stadium.

According to Bbosa, nothing can stop them at the moment with Ssenkaaba, Lwesibawa and Eric Kambale enjoying the form of their lives.

Bul-lish comeback

Lady Luck finally smiled Bul’s way on Friday as they overcame beleaguered Myda 4-1. Athur Kyesimira’s side was nursing a three match losing streak when Musa Esenu, Moses Batali Anwar Ntege and Joseph Ssemujju responded with strikes to register the home win.

“Ssemujju kept on knocking to be given the opportunity. He was the difference although the whole team played well. We shall build on this,” said Kyesimira, who was sent off from the dugout.

At the MTN Philip Omondi, KCCA continued to climb up the ladder with a convincing 4-0 rout of Kitara.

Defender Peter Magambo bagged a brace and a man of the match accolade as KCCA moved sixth on the table. Midfielders Andrew Kigozi and Bright Anukani netted the other two goals.

Cheers: KCCA’s Magambo piggybacks Charles Lwanga after scoring against Kitara FC on Saturday. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA.





Ezekiel Katende scored for UPDF in the 74th minute to condemn SC Villa to a 1-0 loss in the battle for Bombo Barracks. The Jogoos remain seventh while Kefa Kisala’s Soldiers moved to fifth.

UPL Match day 10 results

Express 3-0 Wakiso Giants

Bul 4- 1 Myda

Onduparaka 1 -3 Vipers

Bright Stars 2-2 Police

Mbarara City 3- 1 Kyetume

SC Villa 0-1 UPDF

KCCA 4-0 Kitara

URA 1 -0 Busoga United

UPL top scorers

Brian Mululi Police 8

Paul Mucureezi Vipers 7

Brian Aheebwa KCCA 7

Living Kabon Onduparaka 7

Brian Kalumba UPDF 6

Ibrahim Nsimbe Myda 6

Ben Ocen Police 6

G. Ssenkaaba Express 6

G. Lwesibawa Express 5

Yunus Sentamu Vipers 5

Sam Ssenyonjo KCCA 5

Joseph Ssemujju Bul 5

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com